Er is een nieuwe bètaversie van Malwarebytes uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming.

Sinds versie 3.0 zijn de tools Anti-Exploit en Anti-Ransomware geïntegreerd, die voorheen als losse programma's aangeboden werden. De fabrikant is daardoor van mening dat het product nu ook als vervanging van de traditionele antivirus-software gebruikt kan worden, waar het voorheen aanraadde om het ernaast te gebruiken. Dit geldt overigens alleen voor de betaalde uitvoering, de gratis versie functioneert alleen als on-demand scanner. De changelog voor bèta 2 is ongewijzigd ten opzichte van bèta 1.