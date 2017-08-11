Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Netgear ReadyNAS 6.8.0

Door , 1 reactie, submitter: DJFliX, bron: Netgear

Netgear logo (90 pix) Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.8.0 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met een arm-processor uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met een x86-processor uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN516, RN716x, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220 en RN4220. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden is op deze pagina te vinden. Deze update moet verschillende problemen verhelpen, waaronder een ernstig lek in Samba.

New Features and Enhancements:
  • File Search through the admin interface (not available on RN102 or RN104)
  • HTTP/HTTPS Proxy support for built in services (remote firmware updates, ReadyCLOUD, and app install/update)
  • Share NFS User ID Mapping Configuration.
  • Featured Apps.
  • Categorized ReadyNAS Available Apps.
  • Enhancements for macOS.
  • Multiple admin account support, using the admin group.
  • FlexRAID allow formatting multiple disks in one operation.
  • Under the Performance section, the PSU and UPS are shown as separated items to help devices with larger disk capacity units.
  • Delay automatic power off if a ReadyDR job is in process.
Bug Fixes:
  • Skylake CPU microcode. (RR3312/4312/4360)
  • Stack Clash vulnerability (CVE-2017-1000364 and friends).
  • Security issues in Apache (CVE-2017-7679, CVE-2017-3167, CVE-2017-3169, CVE-2017-7668).
  • False failure status in backup job "Test Connection" functionality with NFS backup jobs.
  • "Safe Mode" fallback for web admin interface.
  • Intermittent WD Gold disk detection failure. (RR4360)
  • Issues with search queries containing special characters.
  • Issue where a RAID reshape may not continue after rebooting.
  • False PSU offline alerts. (RN3220/4220, RR3312/4312/4360)
  • Issue where static network configuration on VLANs of bonded interfaces would reset after reboot.
  • Failure to switch a volume with multiple RAID groups from Striped to Concatenated mode.
  • ReadyDR failures on shares with non-ASCII characters.
  • Potential file system metadata corruption on ReadyDR destination systems with multiple jobs and quotas enabled.
  • Incremental backup jobs backing up to remote OSX machines over SMB.
  • UNIX permissions of files synced with Cloud Storage.
  • GUI performance issues in ADS mode with trusted domains when using share-level ACLs.
  • GUI opening the wrong tab when clicking the Volume Schedule button.
Warnings:
  • Devices updated with 6.8.0 firmware should not be downgraded to earlier firmware versions.
Known Issues:
  • Timing issues when searching index is larger than 1.2+ million files/folders.
  • Some users experience unrecognized server error when using Admin Page in versions prior to 6.8. See our KB article for more details.
  • App updates via UI will hang; upgrading via UI will be fixed in 6.8.1. Workaround: manually download app package from apps.readynas.com and manually install.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*ReadyNAS 6.7.0 voor RN10x / RN20x / RN21x2 / RN2120
*ReadyNAS 6.7.0 voor RN31x / RN516 / RN716x / RN313x / RNx220 / RN4220 / RR3312 / RR4312X

Versienummer 6.8.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Netgear
Download https://kb.netgear.com/000045831/ReadyNAS-OS-6-Software-Version-6-8-0
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (1)

0 alexvanniel
11 augustus 2017 14:33
Nou, lekker slordig dan. Je kan geen updates van applicaties doen omdat "ze" dat kapot gemaakt hebben in deze firmware.

App updates via UI will hang; upgrading via UI will be fixed in 6.8.1. Workaround: manually download app package from apps.readynas.com and manually install.

Overigens is de melding over Samba van de 6.7.3 firmware update en niet van 6.8.0. Gevalletje ctrl-c, ctrl-v blijkbaar. https://tweakers.net/downloads/41061/netgear-readynas-673.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door alexvanniel op 11 augustus 2017 14:34]

