Versie 2.53 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties, in tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld µTorrent. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Tixati version 2.55 is now available.
This release contains many important bug-fixes and improvements:
- GUI dynamic control positioning framework has been overhauled for less flicker and jitter during resizing, and more flexible layouts
- ctrl-v in transfers window will open magnet links from clipboard
- Windows Uniscribe rendering now supports FontFallback specification, so all Unicode code points will now render on any system
- seeding ratio limit at lowest setting (0.01) immediately stops seeding
- numerous compatibility updates to HTTP client that supports trackers and RSS
- major overhaul of Linux treeview controls to fix several issues with column sizing, rendering, and expander lockout
- added work-around for crash in Uniscribe when it attempts to process UTF-16 surrogate pairs with unknown script type
- optimized DNS resolver to handle more simultaneous outgoing requests and process timeouts more gracefully
- several protocol updates to channel peer-peer connections to consume less bandwidth and synchronize quicker
- better file error/corruption detection throughout the program
- overhaul of directory watch layer (inotify/ReadDirectoryChangesW) for more efficient and reliable operation
- further adjustment of DHT rate-limits to better filter requests from poorly implemented remote clients that cause request flooding
- updated IP location tables from 2017/08/09 delegation lists
- several other minor GUI fixes and adjustments