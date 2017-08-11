Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tixati 2.55

Door , 5 reacties

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.53 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties, in tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld µTorrent. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Tixati version 2.55 is now available.
This release contains many important bug-fixes and improvements:
  • GUI dynamic control positioning framework has been overhauled for less flicker and jitter during resizing, and more flexible layouts
  • ctrl-v in transfers window will open magnet links from clipboard
  • Windows Uniscribe rendering now supports FontFallback specification, so all Unicode code points will now render on any system
  • seeding ratio limit at lowest setting (0.01) immediately stops seeding
  • numerous compatibility updates to HTTP client that supports trackers and RSS
  • major overhaul of Linux treeview controls to fix several issues with column sizing, rendering, and expander lockout
  • added work-around for crash in Uniscribe when it attempts to process UTF-16 surrogate pairs with unknown script type
  • optimized DNS resolver to handle more simultaneous outgoing requests and process timeouts more gracefully
  • several protocol updates to channel peer-peer connections to consume less bandwidth and synchronize quicker
  • better file error/corruption detection throughout the program
  • overhaul of directory watch layer (inotify/ReadDirectoryChangesW) for more efficient and reliable operation
  • further adjustment of DHT rate-limits to better filter requests from poorly implemented remote clients that cause request flooding
  • updated IP location tables from 2017/08/09 delegation lists
  • several other minor GUI fixes and adjustments

Versienummer 2.55
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Tixati
Download http://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware
+1 Damian
11 augustus 2017 12:44
voor mij nog steeds de meest clean en spamzooi vrije Torrent cliënt.
0 Musical_Tweaker
@Damian11 augustus 2017 12:53
Werkt deze beter dan deluge dan?
0 AWESOMO 3000
@Damian11 augustus 2017 12:59
Aangezien jij dit product gebruikt kun je mij vertellen wat de opties zijn om VPN/Proxy te gebruiken?
0 ExperiaFritzBox
11 augustus 2017 12:59
Ik gebruik tegen woordig PicoTorrent.
0 guidogast
11 augustus 2017 13:08
Transmission is ook vrij clean en werkt goed op m'n NAS
