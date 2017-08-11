Versie 2.53 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties, in tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld µTorrent. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Tixati version 2.55 is now available.

This release contains many important bug-fixes and improvements:

GUI dynamic control positioning framework has been overhauled for less flicker and jitter during resizing, and more flexible layouts

ctrl-v in transfers window will open magnet links from clipboard

Windows Uniscribe rendering now supports FontFallback specification, so all Unicode code points will now render on any system

seeding ratio limit at lowest setting (0.01) immediately stops seeding

numerous compatibility updates to HTTP client that supports trackers and RSS

major overhaul of Linux treeview controls to fix several issues with column sizing, rendering, and expander lockout

added work-around for crash in Uniscribe when it attempts to process UTF-16 surrogate pairs with unknown script type

optimized DNS resolver to handle more simultaneous outgoing requests and process timeouts more gracefully

several protocol updates to channel peer-peer connections to consume less bandwidth and synchronize quicker

better file error/corruption detection throughout the program

overhaul of directory watch layer (inotify/ReadDirectoryChangesW) for more efficient and reliable operation

further adjustment of DHT rate-limits to better filter requests from poorly implemented remote clients that cause request flooding

updated IP location tables from 2017/08/09 delegation lists

several other minor GUI fixes and adjustments