Software-update: UniFi 5.5.20

Door , 10 reacties, bron: Ubiquiti Networks Community

Ubiquiti Networks heeft een update vrijgegeven van UniFi, met 5.5.20 als het versienummer. Dit is een netwerkmanagementcontroller waarmee een netwerkomgeving op basis van UniFi-hardware beheerd kan worden. Denk daarbij aan het inregelen van accesspoints, routers en switches om tot een optimaal dekkend, uniform netwerk te komen. Daarnaast kun je een hotspotportal opzetten en integreren met verschillende paymentproviders, zoals Authorize en PayPal. Voor gebruikerservaringen kun je zowel op Gathering of Tweakers als op het forum van Ubiquiti terecht. Een demo is op deze pagina uit te proberen. De aankondiging van versie 5.5.20 ziet er als volgt uit:

UniFi 5.5.20 Stable has been released

Introducing our latest release for UniFi wireless, routing & switching hardware.This is our latest Stable release for the 5.5.x branch.

How to play safe?
Make sure you always do a backup before any updates, especially if you plan to upgrade your existing installation.

Release Notes:
  • For people who are migrating from v3, there're many changes to APIs and it's not backward compatible. You may need to update the shell library (unifi_sh_api) and/or your customized portal/external portal code.
  • Windows users must have x64 Java installed to use the unifi.ubnt.com cloud tie in, as we only support 64 bit webRTC library. Please see HERE and download the missing version (64bit offline Windows install package). The controller will run in an x86 only environment, or with x86 Java, but the unifi.ubnt.com tie in will not work.
  • For hotspot management console, make sure you have bookmark the URL with site ID (i.e. x66cipn3, or whatever random string is generated for that site). For example: https://unifi.yourdomain.com:8443/manage/hotspot/site/SITE_ID
  • For Debian/Ubuntu users, please update your APT source (see HERE).
    • unifi-beta/unifi-rapid are obsoleted. The old repo has been removed.
    • use `testing` or `unifi-5.5` in your source file.
    • the `stable` suite will be updated in the coming days to point to `unifi-5.5`
  • You can no longer manage/control UniFi VoIP devices from the UniFi controller. Please use the UniFi VoIP controller for UVP products. The latest release as the time of this post is found HERE.
  • You cannot re-use a VLAN ID for dynamic VLAN if it is set as a static value for another SSID on the same AP. So, if I have a SSID set to use VLAN 10, I cannot use VLAN ID 10 for RADIUS controlled VLAN users as those users will not get an IP.
  • Cloud Access feature in this release is not supported on Linux/ARMv6 architecture (for exmaple, Raspberry Pi 1). If you have problem starting controller on this platform, please remove the native library:
    sudo rm /usr/lib/unifi/lib/native/Linux/armhf/libubnt_webrtc_jni.so
  • Smart Queue QoS is similar to the implementation as in EdgeOS (see HERE). Please note that DPI will not work when using Smart Queue QoS, as traffic will not be offloaded. It's also worth noting that maximum throughput will be affected when using Smart Queue QoS, as traffic is not offloaded. There are some rough guidelines in the article linked above.
  • DFS channels can not be used for wireless uplink in the US. Please use non-DFS channels if you need to use wireless uplink on dual band UAPs.
  • Official UniFi MIBs can be downloaded from HERE and HERE (those are 2 different files).
  • A full changelog has been attached, showing changes back to the first public release (1.2.1).
Other Notes:
  • We no longer support Java version 6, it needs to be 7 or later. We recommend Java version 8.
  • All APs will be reprovisioned on controller upgrade, which will cause a temporary outage for all connected users. Please make sure to do this after hours, or a time when it's okay to disconnect users for several minutes. This should not affect users upgrading from 5.3.8 or later.
  • Features like airtime fairness, bandsteering, load balancing and minimum RSSI are default disabled. If you need them you need to go to Settings>Site and check Enable advanced features.
  • If you previously used Google Maps for a site map, then you have to enable this feature again by adding an API key. This is done under Settings>Controller. There is a linked guide with instructions
  • Do not choose the skip option when running the Migrate Site wizard. If you do your devices may end up in a weird state.
Important Notes:
The initial database migration will take longer than normal. It is expected to see mongo using most, if not all, of the available CPU cycles during this process. Please be patient, this process could easily take 15+ minutes, depending on the amount of historical stats, as well as the system specs. In some cases the migration may take hours. As always, err on the side of caution, and make a backup before upgrading.

Controller bugfixes/changes from 5.5.19:
  • Fix port mirroring range.
  • Fix app with Chinese translations.
  • Add Google to social transactions.
  • Do not display number of clients for site-to-site VPN.
  • Limit MAC ACL list to 512 per WLAN group.
  • Add VAP BSSID filter to devices page.
  • Fix the issue causing storm control settings to be provisioned, even when disabled.
  • Update bundled Tomcat to 7.0.79.
  • Always deploy WAN_OUT firewall rules and remove config.properties control.
  • Improve 802.1X provisioning on USW, so that switch does not get blocked.
  • Fix site-to-site connection status on VPN health widget.
  • Improvement to the broadcast/multicast filter.
  • Various security improvements.
Versienummer 5.5.20
Releasestatus Stable
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Ubiquiti Networks Community
Download https://www.ubnt.com/download/unifi
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
0 The Milkman
8 augustus 2017 09:39
Ben erg tevreden met de UniFi apparatuur.
De controller heb ik op een simpel Ubuntu bakje gezet, en draait al maanden zonder problemen.
0 Tombastic
@The Milkman8 augustus 2017 10:02
De controller heb ik staan op een laptop die ik soms aan heb staan. Is niet eens nodig om fulltime te laten draaien, aanzetten, adopten en gaan :)

Even een update voor de noobs :9 : De controller draai je alleen voor logging en de configuratie of eventueel een guest portal. De controller, zoals in mijn geval, gebruik ik alleen als ik de AP's moet patchen of opnieuw moet configureren. Verder draai ik nergens controller software.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tombastic op 8 augustus 2017 10:33]

0 Neus
@The Milkman8 augustus 2017 10:09
Of als een Docker / Container op je Synology / QNAP. Gebruikt haast niks qua CPU / geheugen maar kan dan toch aan blijven staan om statistieken te verzamelen. Handig!
0 Blommie01
8 augustus 2017 09:42
Daar sluit ik me geheel bij aan. Acces points van Ubiquiti is de beste investering die ik ooit heb gedaan.

Hier draait de software ook al jaren zeer stabiel op een Ubuntu server.
0 PhanToM__
8 augustus 2017 09:46
Ik wil overschakelen van TP-link naar Ubiquiti, maar ik heb er wel wat schrik van. Het zijn er in totaal 21 dat ik moet veranderen, en ik heb totaal geen ervaring met dit apparatuur. Ze staan bestaan al langer, maar op het net zijn ze niet zo commercieel ingesteld, waardoor ze tot op heden nooit niet echt op de voorpagina terrecht kwamen. Waardoor het me doet twijfelen of het geen "trend" is, dat men plots Ubiquiti's gebruiken.
0 ThaNetRunner
@PhanToM__8 augustus 2017 09:54
Nee geen trend, vroeger kon je ze bestellen vanuit Polen, het product wordt nu steeds meer en meer aangeboden door de bekendere leveranciers waardoor de bekendheid toeneemt.

Ook de werking van de apparatuur wordt hierdoor steeds meer en meer bewezen vanwege de grotere beschikbaarheid en dus veel positieve reviews wat dus het cirkeltje compleet maakt.

Ikzelf heb deze meerdere malen geïnstalleerd, zelf draait het ook thuis en kan niet anders zeggen dat het een goed product is welke met elke update beter wordt omdat er vanuit de communitie goed geluisterd wordt door de leverancier.
0 webside007
8 augustus 2017 10:03
Ik heb thuis een AP AC LR -> heel tevreden van. Werkt heel stabiel.
Ik heb ook de cloud-key genomen en deze werkt ook correct.
0 NLWildcard
8 augustus 2017 10:25
Na jaren lopen prullen met allerlei huis tuin en keuken wifi oplossingen overgestapt op drie ac-lr ap's..... En dat had ik jaren eerder moeten doen! Wat een verademing, werkt als een trein en echt overal nu constante dekking met goede troughput. Draai de controller als een docker op mijn synology (Jacolbert) en werkt super stabiel. Ik heb na de goede ervaringen ook een usg gekocht en die is ook goed te managen van de controller. Wel moet je een beetje weten waar je mee bezig bent, want de software is wel meer gericht op de professional/ervaren hobbyist en niet zozeer op de consument...
0 peppi_078
@NLWildcard8 augustus 2017 10:38
Heb jij met de docker van Jacobalberty niet dat deze constant je schijf aan het lezen is i.c.m. Java? Mijn nas is op bepaalde momenten gewoon niet vooruit te branden omdat er zoveel gelezen wordt van de schijven door Java.

Verder is de hardware en controller software perfect, alleen die docker staat te stuiteren :).
0 elparia
8 augustus 2017 10:36
Prima hard- en software. Twee accesspoints thuis met de controller software op een CentOS 7 VM. Een van de betere investeringen!
