Ubiquiti Networks heeft een update vrijgegeven van UniFi, met 5.5.20 als het versienummer. Dit is een netwerkmanagementcontroller waarmee een netwerkomgeving op basis van UniFi-hardware beheerd kan worden. Denk daarbij aan het inregelen van accesspoints, routers en switches om tot een optimaal dekkend, uniform netwerk te komen. Daarnaast kun je een hotspotportal opzetten en integreren met verschillende paymentproviders, zoals Authorize en PayPal. Voor gebruikerservaringen kun je zowel op Gathering of Tweakers als op het forum van Ubiquiti terecht. Een demo is op deze pagina uit te proberen. De aankondiging van versie 5.5.20 ziet er als volgt uit:

UniFi 5.5.20 Stable has been released



Introducing our latest release for UniFi wireless, routing & switching hardware.This is our latest Stable release for the 5.5.x branch.



How to play safe?

Make sure you always do a backup before any updates, especially if you plan to upgrade your existing installation.



Release Notes: For people who are migrating from v3, there're many changes to APIs and it's not backward compatible. You may need to update the shell library (unifi_sh_api) and/or your customized portal/external portal code.

Windows users must have x64 Java installed to use the unifi.ubnt.com cloud tie in, as we only support 64 bit webRTC library. Please see HERE and download the missing version (64bit offline Windows install package). The controller will run in an x86 only environment, or with x86 Java, but the unifi.ubnt.com tie in will not work.

For hotspot management console, make sure you have bookmark the URL with site ID (i.e. x66cipn3, or whatever random string is generated for that site). For example: https://unifi.yourdomain.com:8443/manage/hotspot/site/SITE_ID

For Debian/Ubuntu users, please update your APT source (see HERE). unifi-beta/unifi-rapid are obsoleted. The old repo has been removed. use `testing` or `unifi-5.5` in your source file. the `stable` suite will be updated in the coming days to point to `unifi-5.5`

You can no longer manage/control UniFi VoIP devices from the UniFi controller. Please use the UniFi VoIP controller for UVP products. The latest release as the time of this post is found HERE.

You cannot re-use a VLAN ID for dynamic VLAN if it is set as a static value for another SSID on the same AP. So, if I have a SSID set to use VLAN 10, I cannot use VLAN ID 10 for RADIUS controlled VLAN users as those users will not get an IP.

Cloud Access feature in this release is not supported on Linux/ARMv6 architecture (for exmaple, Raspberry Pi 1). If you have problem starting controller on this platform, please remove the native library:

sudo rm /usr/lib/unifi/lib/native/Linux/armhf/libubnt_webrtc_jni.so

sudo rm /usr/lib/unifi/lib/native/Linux/armhf/libubnt_webrtc_jni.so Smart Queue QoS is similar to the implementation as in EdgeOS (see HERE). Please note that DPI will not work when using Smart Queue QoS, as traffic will not be offloaded. It's also worth noting that maximum throughput will be affected when using Smart Queue QoS, as traffic is not offloaded. There are some rough guidelines in the article linked above.

DFS channels can not be used for wireless uplink in the US. Please use non-DFS channels if you need to use wireless uplink on dual band UAPs.

Official UniFi MIBs can be downloaded from HERE and HERE (those are 2 different files).

A full changelog has been attached, showing changes back to the first public release (1.2.1). Other Notes: We no longer support Java version 6, it needs to be 7 or later. We recommend Java version 8.

All APs will be reprovisioned on controller upgrade, which will cause a temporary outage for all connected users. Please make sure to do this after hours, or a time when it's okay to disconnect users for several minutes. This should not affect users upgrading from 5.3.8 or later.

Features like airtime fairness, bandsteering, load balancing and minimum RSSI are default disabled. If you need them you need to go to Settings>Site and check Enable advanced features.

If you previously used Google Maps for a site map, then you have to enable this feature again by adding an API key. This is done under Settings>Controller. There is a linked guide with instructions

Do not choose the skip option when running the Migrate Site wizard. If you do your devices may end up in a weird state. Important Notes:

The initial database migration will take longer than normal. It is expected to see mongo using most, if not all, of the available CPU cycles during this process. Please be patient, this process could easily take 15+ minutes, depending on the amount of historical stats, as well as the system specs. In some cases the migration may take hours. As always, err on the side of caution, and make a backup before upgrading.



Controller bugfixes/changes from 5.5.19: Fix port mirroring range.

Fix app with Chinese translations.

Add Google to social transactions.

Do not display number of clients for site-to-site VPN.

Limit MAC ACL list to 512 per WLAN group.

Add VAP BSSID filter to devices page.

Fix the issue causing storm control settings to be provisioned, even when disabled.

Update bundled Tomcat to 7.0.79.

Always deploy WAN_OUT firewall rules and remove config.properties control.

Improve 802.1X provisioning on USW, so that switch does not get blocked.

Fix site-to-site connection status on VPN health widget.

Improvement to the broadcast/multicast filter.

Various security improvements.