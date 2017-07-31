Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Malwarebytes 3.2.0.1959 bèta

Door , 2 reacties, bron: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe bètaversie van Anti-Malware uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming.

Sinds versie 3.0 heeft het programma een nieuwe gebruikersinterface en heet het nu simpelweg Malwarebytes. Daarin zijn nu ook de tools Anti-Exploit en Anti-Ransomware geïntegreerd, die voorheen als losse programma's aangeboden werden. De fabrikant is van mening dat het product nu ook als vervanging van de traditionele antivirus-software gebruikt kan worden, waar het voorheen aanraadde om het ernaast te gebruiken. Dit geldt overigens alleen voor de betaalde uitvoering, de gratis versie functioneert alleen als on-demand scanner. De changelog voor versie 3.2 ziet er als voorlopig volgt uit:

Performance/protective capability
  • Improved memory usage
  • Reinstalling with an older installer will no longer downgrade update packages
  • Improved self-protection module stability and resiliency
  • Numerous enhanced malware protection techniques and remediation capabilities
Usability
  • Clicking ‘Install Application Updates’ button now downloads available component updates and releases regardless of limits in place for automatic update delivery
  • Added a button to access the ‘Malwarebytes My Account’ portal from in-app My Account screen [NOTE: clicking through via this button is still not fully functional]
  • Added new setting that allows you to opt in to automatically receive Beta component updates and full releases
  • Minor user interface redesigns, including confirmation of scan completion post-reboot
Stability/issues fixed
  • Fixed numerous problems that could occur when upgrading from earlier versions to Malwarebytes 3
  • Fixed an issue where updates would fail if attempted right after PC comes out of sleep
  • Fixed an issue where the user interface could become non-responsive if mapped drives were present
  • Fixed several issues that could lead to an ‘Unable to connect the service’ message
  • Improved overall stability of drivers
  • Addressed several translation issues
  • Fixed several crashes and hangs related to the service and tray
  • Addressed many other miscellaneous defects and user interface improvements

Versienummer 3.2.0.1959 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://malwarebytes.box.com/s/me0vcdfhwoid20nnihqlvc5jyuh0vewf
Bestandsgrootte 61,43MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Vorige download

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Malwarebytes geen prijs bekend
Beveiliging en antivirus
+1 AnonymousWP
31 juli 2017 10:30
Ze werken sinds 3.0 wel hard aan updates zeg. Toen ik toendertijd met versie 2.x werkte, kreeg ik amper updates. Nu Malwarebytes groter is, zien we mooie en grote updates verschijnen. Goed werk!
0 AniMatrix
31 juli 2017 11:21
Goed programma. Nadeel is dat je de SSD weer downgrade naar een HDD qua kopieren van files e.d. :z
