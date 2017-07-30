AMD heeft enkele dagen geleden nieuwe drivers voor zijn videokaarten uit de workstation-klasse uitgebracht. Het gaat hier om de modellen uit de Radeon Pro WX-, Radeon Pro Duo-, AMD FirePro- en AMD FireGL-serie. Drivers zijn beschikbaar voor Windows 7, 10 en Linux en in sommige gevallen ook nog voor Windows 8.1, 8.0 en zelfs XP. Windows Vista ontbreekt echter compleet in de lijst. De release notes voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden, met de verbeteringen voor Windows en Linux.
17.Q3 Enterprise Release NotesRadeon Pro Software Enterprise Driver 17.Q3 Highlights
Fixed Issues
- Support for Windows 10 Creators Update
- Support for 8K resolution and Dell High Dynamic Range (HDR) display
- Support for Radeon Pro ReLive, AMD's powerful professional-grade solution for high-resolution screen capture and recording.
- Support for AMD's pioneering virtual reality LiquidVR™, enabling professional VR workflows on Radeon VR Ready Creator graphics cards.
- With DirectX 12 and Vulkan™ support, the Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Driver 17.Q3 is designed to be ready for the coming real-time game engine professional workflow revolution. Tools such as Unreal Engine and Unity are being used by professionals for real-time previz storyboarding, CAD visualization and Building Information Modeling (BIM).
- Support for Windows 10 Device Guard, enabling users to lock down applications that are trusted on the device, helping increase protection from malware.
Known Issues:
- External monitor auto switch issue when plugging in mDP/HDMI/DVI/DP port on SG/Spec graphics mode
- Audio output compatibility issue in certain 8K panels with WX7100 when dual DisplayPort cables are plugged in
- VR support for VRED is added
- Compatibility issues for WX4100 with certain 8K monitors when running DX applications at full resolution
- Unexpected display behaviors when MGPU single-large-screen is set to max resolution
- Frame lock running at lower than expected frame rate occasionally
- Unexpected behaviors in MGPU single-large-screen with Windows 10
17.Q3 Enterprise for Linux Release NotesFixed Issues
Known Issues:
- Display issue while installing the Driver on RHEL7.3
- Unexpected behaviors observed upon the exit of Houdini v16
- Ubuntu Kernel upgrade to 4.10 or X Server upgrade to 3.19 won’t be supported in this release - the recommended best practice is to install from 16.04.2 media but disable installation of updates.??