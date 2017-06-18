AMD heeft enkele dagen geleden nieuwe drivers voor zijn videokaarten uit de workstation-klasse uitgebracht. Het gaat hier om de modellen uit de Radeon Pro WX-, Radeon Pro Duo-, AMD FirePro- en AMD FireGL-serie. Drivers zijn beschikbaar voor Windows 7, 10 en Linux en in sommige gevallen ook nog voor Windows 8.1, 8.0 en zelfs XP. Windows Vista ontbreekt echter compleet in de lijst. De release notes voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden, met de verbeteringen voor Windows en Linux.
17.Q2.1 Enterprise Release NotesRadeon Pro Software Enterprise Driver 17.Q2.1 Highlights
Fixed Issues
- Included support for Radeon Pro WX2100, Radeon Pro WX3100 and Radeon Pro Duo (Polaris)
- Support for Windows 10 Creators Update
- Support for 8K resolution and Dell High Dynamic Range (HDR) display
- Support for Radeon Pro ReLive, AMD's powerful professional-grade solution for high-resolution screen capture and recording.
- Support for AMD's pioneering virtual reality LiquidVR, enabling professional VR workflows on Radeon VR Ready Creator graphics cards.
- With DirectX 12 and Vulkan support, the Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Driver 17.Q2.1 is designed to be ready for the coming real-time game engine professional workflow revolution. Tools such as Unreal Engine and Unity are being used by professionals for real-time previz storyboarding, CAD visualization and Building Information Modeling (BIM).
- Support for Windows 10 Device Guard, enabling users to lock down applications that are trusted on the device, helping increase protection from malware.
Known Issues
- Unexpected behaviors in Dassault Catia render with antialiasing enabled
- Monitor audio lost after resume from S3/S4 system power states
- LG FHD 2TVCH display issue when connected with 4K monitor mini-display port
- DOPP's compatibility with Radeon Pro WX5100
- Compatibility with QT OpenGL Widget
- AMD Problem Report Wizard amdprw.exe shortcut mis-alignment
- Display flicker has been occasionally observed on certain systems during SDI Transfer tests
17.Q2.1 Enterprise for Linux Release NotesRadeon Pro Software 17.Q2.1 Highlights
Fixed Issues
- Now support for Radeon Pro WX2100, Radeon Pro WX3100 and Radeon Pro Duo (Polaris)
Known Issues
- Updated product names for Radeon Pro Duo and AMD FirePro S9300 x2.
- Unexpected system behaviors when OpenCL attempts to allocate more than available system memory.
- Unexpected system behaviors when running Vulkan CTS dEQP-VK.synchronization.internally_synchronized_objects.pipeline_cache_compute test.
- Unexpected Xserver behaviors when running Ansys V18 application on RHEL.