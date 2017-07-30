Versie 1.3.0 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor imap-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. Versie 1.3.0 voegt onder meer een nieuwe layout toe waarbij het scherm in drie in plaats van twee delen is ingedeeld. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Roundcube Webmail 1.3.0 released

We proudly announce the stable version 1.3.0 of Roundcube Webmail which is now available for download. With this milestone we introduce new features since the 1.2 version: Widescreen layout aka Three Column View

Possibility to display QR code for contacts data

New identicon plugin

Attach contact vCards to composed message

Support WEBP images and MathML preview

Preview, download and rename attachments when composing a message

Message/rfc822 attachment preview

Various Enigma (PGP) and Managesieve plugin improvements

“Flattened” the Larry theme giving it a fresher look Plus security and deployment improvements: Improve randomness of password salts and random hashes

Fixed redundancy in sql caching system and compatibility with Galera Cluster And finally some code-cleanup: Dropped support for legacy browsers (IE < 10; removed legacy_browser plugin)

plugin) Require PHP >= 5.4

Removed PHP mail() support

support Removed 3rd party javascript

libraries from repo

Require jQuery 3.x which has breaking changes to older versions IMPORTANT: The code-cleanup part brings major changes and possibly incompatibilities to your existing Roundcube installations. So please read the Changelog carefully and thoroughly test your upgrade scenario.



Please note that Roundcube 1.3 no longer runs on PHP 5.3 no longer supports IE < 10 and old versions of Firefox, Chrome and Safari requires an SMTP server connection to send mails uses jQuery 3.2 and will not work with current jQuery mobile plugin With the release of Roundcube 1.3.0, the previous stable release branches 1.2.x and 1.1.x will switch in to LTS low maintenance mode which means they will only receive important security updates but no longer any regular improvement updates.