AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non- gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. In versie 17.7.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Radeon Settings Radeon Additional Settings has been retired and its previously supported controls for Switchable Graphics, Color Depth and Pixel Format have all been moved into Radeon Settings. Radeon ReLive Now supports bitrates up to 100Mbps for recording or capturing.

Added new controls for camera transparency.

Optimized memory usage for lower overhead while recording or capturing.

Added new notifications for Instant Replay Saving, Recording Timers in Overlay Toolbar and Network Connectivity Issues when streaming.

Enhanced Audio Controls: Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition now has support for customizable microphone volume controls, audio boost for captured replays and push to talk (mouse + keyboard) support for microphone. Radeon Chill Now supports DirectX®12 and Vulkan. For more details on new and supported games visit http://www.radeon.com/chill.

Now supports Multi-GPU.

Now supports Hybrid Graphics system configurations.

Now supports Radeon XConnect Technology system configurations. Enhanced Sync Enhanced Sync is a display technology which helps minimize screen tearing while decreasing latency and stuttering at an unlocked frame rate. Enhanced Sync is available in Radeon Settings Game Manager under the "Wait for Vertical Refresh" drop down menu. Per-Display Color Controls Per-Display Color Controls are now available in the display tab of Radeon Settings allowing users to configure Brightness, Hue, Contrast and Saturation. Game Responsiveness Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.7.2 features optimizations for improved gaming responsiveness in DirectX®9 and select DirectX®11 gaming titles. Radeon WattMan Now supports memory underclocking.

Now supports power state controls. Frame Rate Target Control Now supports DirectX®12 and Multi-GPU. Shader Cache Shader Cache is now supported for select DirectX®9 titles Radeon Software Vanguard Beta Program The Radeon Software Vanguard Beta Tester program aims at opening a channel for selected participants to work directly with AMD, giving a voice and platform to share their passion for Radeon Software. For more information about Radeon Software Vanguard visit www.Radeon.com/Vanguard. Radeon.com Feedback and Feature Voting Radeon Software feedback and feature voting has been updated. Visit www.radeon.com/feedback to provide Radeon Software feedback and vote on future Radeon Software features. Fixed Issues Mass Effect: Andromeda may experience incorrect colors when using an HDR display and a secondary SDR display connected in extended mode.

Fan speeds when using Radeon WattMan may remain elevated and not drop back to idle states after 3D workloads.

Some video playback applications may experience stutter in fullscreen with AMD FreeSync technology enabled.

Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.

Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB. Known Issues Radeon WattMan fan settings may reset to defaults on Radeon Software upgrade to 17.7.2.

Tekken 7 may experience a crash (Chapter 13) on some Radeon RX 380 Series graphics products.

GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.

4x Multi-GPU system configurations may fail to enable AMD CrossFire technology mode due to a missing toggle in Radeon Settings.

Some protected content applications may experience an HDCP error code while playing BluRay content. A workaround is to unplug and re-plug the connected display or turn the display off and then back on.