Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.7.2

Door , 10 reacties, submitter: LongBowNL, bron: AMD

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix)AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non-gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. In versie 17.7.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Radeon Settings
  • Radeon Additional Settings has been retired and its previously supported controls for Switchable Graphics, Color Depth and Pixel Format have all been moved into Radeon Settings.
Radeon ReLive
  • Now supports bitrates up to 100Mbps for recording or capturing.
  • Added new controls for camera transparency.
  • Optimized memory usage for lower overhead while recording or capturing.
  • Added new notifications for Instant Replay Saving, Recording Timers in Overlay Toolbar and Network Connectivity Issues when streaming.
  • Enhanced Audio Controls: Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition now has support for customizable microphone volume controls, audio boost for captured replays and push to talk (mouse + keyboard) support for microphone.
Radeon Chill
  • Now supports DirectX®12 and Vulkan. For more details on new and supported games visit http://www.radeon.com/chill.
  • Now supports Multi-GPU.
  • Now supports Hybrid Graphics system configurations.
  • Now supports Radeon XConnect Technology system configurations.
Enhanced Sync
  • Enhanced Sync is a display technology which helps minimize screen tearing while decreasing latency and stuttering at an unlocked frame rate. Enhanced Sync is available in Radeon Settings Game Manager under the "Wait for Vertical Refresh" drop down menu.
Per-Display Color Controls
  • Per-Display Color Controls are now available in the display tab of Radeon Settings allowing users to configure Brightness, Hue, Contrast and Saturation.
Game Responsiveness
  • Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.7.2 features optimizations for improved gaming responsiveness in DirectX®9 and select DirectX®11 gaming titles.
Radeon WattMan
  • Now supports memory underclocking.
  • Now supports power state controls.
Frame Rate Target Control
  • Now supports DirectX®12 and Multi-GPU.
Shader Cache
  • Shader Cache is now supported for select DirectX®9 titles
Radeon Software Vanguard Beta Program
  • The Radeon Software Vanguard Beta Tester program aims at opening a channel for selected participants to work directly with AMD, giving a voice and platform to share their passion for Radeon Software. For more information about Radeon Software Vanguard visit www.Radeon.com/Vanguard.
Radeon.com Feedback and Feature Voting
  • Radeon Software feedback and feature voting has been updated. Visit www.radeon.com/feedback to provide Radeon Software feedback and vote on future Radeon Software features.
Fixed Issues
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda may experience incorrect colors when using an HDR display and a secondary SDR display connected in extended mode.
  • Fan speeds when using Radeon WattMan may remain elevated and not drop back to idle states after 3D workloads.
  • Some video playback applications may experience stutter in fullscreen with AMD FreeSync technology enabled.
  • Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.
  • Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.
Known Issues
  • Radeon WattMan fan settings may reset to defaults on Radeon Software upgrade to 17.7.2.
  • Tekken 7 may experience a crash (Chapter 13) on some Radeon RX 380 Series graphics products.
  • GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.
  • 4x Multi-GPU system configurations may fail to enable AMD CrossFire technology mode due to a missing toggle in Radeon Settings.
  • Some protected content applications may experience an HDCP error code while playing BluRay content. A workaround is to unplug and re-plug the connected display or turn the display off and then back on.

Versienummer 17.7.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download http://support.amd.com/en-us/download
Bestandsgrootte 464,00MB
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Radeon Software geen prijs bekend
Overige software
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (10)

Reactiefilter:-110010+17+21+30Ongemodereerd1
+2 Wildfire
27 juli 2017 09:51
Uit de R5-reeks is deze driver alleen beschikbaar voor de R5-240. Alle andere R5-kaarten vallen onder legacy.
Reageer
+1 MitchellHearth
27 juli 2017 09:59
Enhanced Sync klinkt leuk maar ik vind het lastig om te zien wat nou het verschil is met V Sync? Ja V sync is een locked framerate en enhanced is unlocked. Vraag me toch af wat dat voor invloed heeft op de input lag.
Reageer
+1 DoubleYouPee
@MitchellHearth27 juli 2017 10:01
enhanced sync is zeg maar de fast sync van nvidia
Reageer
+1 spNk
@MitchellHearth27 juli 2017 10:03
Zo ver ik weet is het gewoon zo:
fps hoger dan refreshrate-> v-sync aan
vice versa > v-sync uit
Reageer
+1 JW1
27 juli 2017 10:08
Ik hoop dat ze het recorden van Minecraft met OBS studio hebben opgelost. Het schakelen met ALT TAB werkte enorm traag tussen Minecraft en andere applicaties wanneer OBS studio aan het opnemen was. Ook heb ik een aantal BSOD's gehad met driver 15.7.1.
Met de voorlaatste driver voor 15.7.1 heb ik momenteel geen enkel probleem.
Reageer
+1 Neko Koneko
27 juli 2017 10:28
Een driver van een halve gigabyte, belachelijk eigenlijk 8)7
Reageer
0 dylan111111
@Neko Koneko27 juli 2017 10:32
Nee, vind ik vrij klein voor wat het doet.
Reageer
0 aminam
27 juli 2017 09:54
Ik zou nog een moord doen voor een driver update van 5*** en 6***, maarja tis beter dat ze op modernere kaarten focussen.
Reageer
+1 SpankmasterC
@aminam27 juli 2017 10:03
Hoezo? Loop je tegen problemen aan dan?
Reageer
0 Huib_Bloodstone
27 juli 2017 10:21
Dit zijn flink wat veranderingen...
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*