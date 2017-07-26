De leden van het FreeBSD Release Engineering Team hebben de eerste update voor versie 11 van FreeBSD uitgebracht. FreeBSD is in 1993 ontstaan en wordt als één geheel ontwikkeld, in tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld Linux, waarvan de kernel door de ene groep ontwikkelaars wordt onderhouden en bepaalde applicaties weer door anderen. Hierdoor wordt FreeBSD over het algemeen als stabieler en robuuster beschouwd dan diverse andere besturingssystemen. Uitgebreide release notes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste veranderingen:

Some of the highlights: Clang, LLVM, LLD, LLDB, and libc++ have been updated to version 4.0.0.

Many third-party (contributed) software updates, such as the Elf Tool Chain, ACPICA, libarchive(3), ntpd(8), unbound(8), and more.

Support for blacklistd(8) has been added to OpenSSH.

The zfsbootcfg(8) utility has been added, providing one-time boot.config(5)-style options for zfsboot(8).

The efivar(8) utility has been added, providing an interface to manage UEFI variables.

Support for Microsoft Hyper-V Generation 2 virtual machines has been added.

The ena(4) driver has been added, providing support for "next generation" Enhanced Networking on the Amazon EC2 platform.

The NFS client now supports the Amazon Elastic File System (EFS).

The EFI loader can now access remote files via TFTP in addition to NFS as a runtime configuration option.

ZFS now stores compressed data in cache, improving cache hit rates and performance.

Several updates to provide build reproducibility. For a complete list of new features and known problems, please see the online release notes and errata list.