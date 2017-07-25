Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinRAR 5.50 bèta 6

Door , 6 reacties, bron: RAR Labs

WinRAR logo (60 pix) RAR Labs heeft de zesde bètarelease van versie 5.50 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, ace, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. Sinds bèta 4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

WinRAR 5.50 bèta 6

New
  • File association option for JAR files is off by default in WinRAR installer unless you enabled it earlier in previous WinRAR versions. You need to enable this option manually if you wish to associate WinRAR with *.jar.
  • Unless "Allow absolute paths in symbolic links" extraction dialog option or -ola command line switch are specified, WinRAR does not allow to extract symbolic links with ".." in target if any of link path components is an existing symbolic link itself. It is done to prevent bypassing WinRAR security checks with chains from several symbolic links.
Bugs fixed:
  • If "Add" command was used from inside of archive opened in WinRAR interface, "file not found" error could be issued for files which pathnames included spaces;
  • Fixed crashes when unpacking corrupt RAR archives;
  • "rar a arc. filename" command created "arc." archive with trailing dot instead of expected "arc" without any extension;
  • "New folder" button in extraction dialog selected a parent of newly created folder instead of such folder itself;
  • "Checksum error" could be mistakenly reported for some valid GZIP archives.

WinRAR 5.50 bèta 5

New
  • If it takes too much time to locate a destination path in extraction dialog folder tree, automatic search performed as user enters the path is cancelled. Lengthy search in large folders could interfere with user input in this dialog.
    You can still force WinRAR to select the entered destination path in extraction dialog with "Display" button.
Bugs fixed:
  • The keyboard focus was not returned to "Settings/File list" dialog page after selecting the file list font.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 5.50 bèta 6 (32bit)
*WinRAR 5.50 bèta 6 (64bit)
*RAR 5.50 bèta 6 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 5.50 bèta 6 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 5.50 bèta 6 voor FreeBSD
*RAR 5.50 bèta 6 voor macOS

Versienummer 5.50 bèta 6
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website RAR Labs
Download http://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Bestandsgroottes 501,00KB - 2,11MB
Licentietype Shareware
Reacties (6)

Reactiefilter:-1606+13+20+30Ongemodereerd3
+1 Wouterkaas
25 juli 2017 14:13
Kun je nog steeds eindeloos de trial gebruiken? :+
Reageer
+1 Karizma
@Wouterkaas25 juli 2017 14:28
Ik kon het vroeger niet, werd knettergek van die popup. :+
Reageer
+1 Harrie_
@Wouterkaas25 juli 2017 14:30
Dat kan nog steeds inderdaad. Het is onderdeel van het verdienmodel, door deze constructie is WinRAR de meest gebruikte (de)compressiesoftware wereldwijd geworden. Omdat de userbase zo immens groot is is de kans dus ook een stuk groter dat er links en rechts mensen rondlopen die besluiten te betalen voor een licentie.
Reageer
0 guillaume
@Harrie_25 juli 2017 14:38
Niet echt veel schat ik. Dat dachten zij ook (je kent 'm vast al, maar voor 't geval dat...): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX_pF03vCSU
Reageer
0 Ramoncito
@Harrie_25 juli 2017 14:43
Ik heb onlangs toch, na al die jaren, een licentie gekocht. Kostte me zo'n 25,-. Is echter maar voor één computer/OS, en dat vind ik in deze tijd wel wat mager, zeker als ik verschillende OS' op dezelfde laptop heb staan. Nu zit ik met een antieke, tijdelijke laptop met een licentie erop, en mijn normale laptop die onlangs weer tot leven is gewekt na reparatie, heeft nog steeds een trialversie... Toch eens een mailtje aan wagen denk ik ;-)

Wat mij ook erg stoorde was het gemis van een refresh als je meerdere winrars open hebt staan en je prikt er een schijfje bij.
Reageer
0 Ulas
@Wouterkaas25 juli 2017 14:42
Ik heb een licentie gekocht, nergens last van (ja ik ben die persoon die een WinRAR licentie heeft, en ja je mag me aanraken)
Reageer


