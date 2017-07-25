WinRAR 5.50 bèta 6

RAR Labs heeft de zesde bètarelease van versie 5.50 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, ace, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. Sinds bèta 4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
WinRAR 5.50 bèta 6New
Bugs fixed:
- File association option for JAR files is off by default in WinRAR installer unless you enabled it earlier in previous WinRAR versions. You need to enable this option manually if you wish to associate WinRAR with *.jar.
- Unless "Allow absolute paths in symbolic links" extraction dialog option or -ola command line switch are specified, WinRAR does not allow to extract symbolic links with ".." in target if any of link path components is an existing symbolic link itself. It is done to prevent bypassing WinRAR security checks with chains from several symbolic links.
- If "Add" command was used from inside of archive opened in WinRAR interface, "file not found" error could be issued for files which pathnames included spaces;
- Fixed crashes when unpacking corrupt RAR archives;
- "rar a arc. filename" command created "arc." archive with trailing dot instead of expected "arc" without any extension;
- "New folder" button in extraction dialog selected a parent of newly created folder instead of such folder itself;
- "Checksum error" could be mistakenly reported for some valid GZIP archives.
WinRAR 5.50 bèta 5New
Bugs fixed:
- If it takes too much time to locate a destination path in extraction dialog folder tree, automatic search performed as user enters the path is cancelled. Lengthy search in large folders could interfere with user input in this dialog.
You can still force WinRAR to select the entered destination path in extraction dialog with "Display" button.
- The keyboard focus was not returned to "Settings/File list" dialog page after selecting the file list font.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
WinRAR 5.50 bèta 6 (32bit)
WinRAR 5.50 bèta 6 (64bit)
RAR 5.50 bèta 6 voor Linux (32bit)
RAR 5.50 bèta 6 voor Linux (64bit)
RAR 5.50 bèta 6 voor FreeBSD
RAR 5.50 bèta 6 voor macOS