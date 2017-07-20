Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: phpBB 3.2.1

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: Erulezz, bron: phpBB

phpBB logo (27 pix)Versie 3.2.1 van phpBB is uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een webforum op te zetten. PhpBB wordt onder de gpl-licentie beschikbaar gesteld en maakt gebruik van php en een databaseprogramma om berichten op te slaan. Naast MySQL worden ook PostgreSQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server en SQLite als databasesoftware ondersteund. Versie 3.2 bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor php 7, recaptcha 2.0 en Symfony 2.8. Verder is het updateproces verbeterd, wordt er meer informatie getoond in geciteerde tekst en kunnen er meer emoji's worden gebruikt. In versie 3.2.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

phpBB 3.2.1 Release - Please Update

We are pleased to announce the release of phpBB 3.2.1 "War for the Planet of the Berties". This version is a maintenance & security release of the 3.2.x branch which fixes three security issues, as well as adding more hardening and fixes for various bugs reported in previous versions.

A server-side request forgery (SSRF) exploit was discovered in the remote avatar functionality which could be used to perform service discovery on internal and external networks as well as retrieve images which are usually restricted to local access (thanks to SEC Consult for the report). Additionally, a cross-site scripting vulnerability via version check files was discovered internally (thanks Derk Ruitenbeek). This could have been used to trick users into clicking on javascript: links. The third fixed issue concerned potential high load scenarios that could be caused by specially crafted search queries while using MySQL fulltext search.

The bugfixes address issues with migration dependencies preventing updates from phpBB 3.0.6 or older, multiple issues with the new text formatter, make the FTP update method functional again, as well as issues with updating from earlier versions using PostgreSQL. Notable changes include new, higher resolution images for the imageset icons, pagination for IP tables and post info, and added search indexing for topics after splitting a topic. The version check now also supports branches which will result in more helpful information about new versions on other branches.

The full list of changes is available in the changelog file within the docs folder contained in the release package. You can find the key highlights of this release on the wiki and a list of all issues fixed on our tracker.
Versienummer 3.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website phpBB
Download https://www.phpbb.com/downloads/
Licentietype GPL
