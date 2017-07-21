Versie 3.1.5 van de TeamSpeak-client is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt gebruikers in staat om met elkaar te communiceren. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, FreeBSD en tegenwoordig ook voor iOS en Android. TeamSpeak is vooral populair onder gamers, die zo tijdens het onlinegamen kunnen overleggen met teamgenoten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Added possibility to overwrite Qt style icons with custom iconpacks

Added tooltips over client and channel items in server tree

Added support for SVG Tiny 1.2 (static only, no animations) icons. Most icons are no longer hardcoded to fixed size 16x16.

Replaced included default_mono and default_colored iconpacks with SVG icons. Iconpacks with PNG icons are still supported, so existing third-party iconpacks continue to work. We encourage third-party iconpack authors to update their iconpacks with SVG icons.

Overhauled icons in most windows for improved support for high dpi monitors. Changes Updated Qt to 5.6.2 on Windows and macOS

Updated Visual Studio C++ runtime on Windows to 14.0.24215 (MSVC 2015-3)

New default style for infoframe based on "Improved Default" by Sven Paulsen.

Removed old default/modern/classic styles.

Rewrote translation mechanism for infoframe styles. Translations now come from lagos_xx.qm and are filled by C++, so multiple language templates are no longer necessary. However, for legacy style support, language templates will be loaded with priority. So if e.g. clientinfo_de.tpl exists, it will be used. If not, clientinfo.tpl is loaded, which should contain the new translatable placeholders.

Updater no longer downloads banner from server, banner is now hardcoded in executable. Dynamic banners currently not needed. Fixed Addon management UI now properly shows state when plugins failed to initialize.

Multiple minor fixes to recently overhauled hotkey system

Fixed infinite password dialog in file browser when using cancel

Multiple minor filetransfer fixes

Uninstaller now automatically closes the client instead of showing dialog.

Fixed some wrong icon names in default iconpacks, which caused these icons to be loaded from fallback default.zip.

Automatically clean null icons from icon cache when updating from 3.1.4 to 3.1.5 client. 3.1.4 might have downloaded SVGs which it cannot use, which caused creation of an empty icon file.

Fixed package installer crash on Windows 32-bit OS.

Fixed length check in various nickname input fields. Trim whitespaces before calculating length when doing validity checks.

Added bandaids for misbehaving audio drivers on Windows

Fixed possible Windows soundbackend crash reported by crashdumps

Fixed possible spontaneous crash during client runtime