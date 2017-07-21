Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: TeamSpeak Client 3.1.5

Door , 14 reacties, bron: TeamSpeak

TeamSpeak logo (75 pix) Versie 3.1.5 van de TeamSpeak-client is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt gebruikers in staat om met elkaar te communiceren. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux, FreeBSD en tegenwoordig ook voor iOS en Android. TeamSpeak is vooral populair onder gamers, die zo tijdens het onlinegamen kunnen overleggen met teamgenoten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New
  • Added possibility to overwrite Qt style icons with custom iconpacks
  • Added tooltips over client and channel items in server tree
  • Added support for SVG Tiny 1.2 (static only, no animations) icons. Most icons are no longer hardcoded to fixed size 16x16.
  • Replaced included default_mono and default_colored iconpacks with SVG icons. Iconpacks with PNG icons are still supported, so existing third-party iconpacks continue to work. We encourage third-party iconpack authors to update their iconpacks with SVG icons.
  • Overhauled icons in most windows for improved support for high dpi monitors.
Changes
  • Updated Qt to 5.6.2 on Windows and macOS
  • Updated Visual Studio C++ runtime on Windows to 14.0.24215 (MSVC 2015-3)
  • New default style for infoframe based on "Improved Default" by Sven Paulsen.
  • Removed old default/modern/classic styles.
  • Rewrote translation mechanism for infoframe styles. Translations now come from lagos_xx.qm and are filled by C++, so multiple language templates are no longer necessary. However, for legacy style support, language templates will be loaded with priority. So if e.g. clientinfo_de.tpl exists, it will be used. If not, clientinfo.tpl is loaded, which should contain the new translatable placeholders.
  • Updater no longer downloads banner from server, banner is now hardcoded in executable. Dynamic banners currently not needed.
Fixed
  • Addon management UI now properly shows state when plugins failed to initialize.
  • Multiple minor fixes to recently overhauled hotkey system
  • Fixed infinite password dialog in file browser when using cancel
  • Multiple minor filetransfer fixes
  • Uninstaller now automatically closes the client instead of showing dialog.
  • Fixed some wrong icon names in default iconpacks, which caused these icons to be loaded from fallback default.zip.
  • Automatically clean null icons from icon cache when updating from 3.1.4 to 3.1.5 client. 3.1.4 might have downloaded SVGs which it cannot use, which caused creation of an empty icon file.
  • Fixed package installer crash on Windows 32-bit OS.
  • Fixed length check in various nickname input fields. Trim whitespaces before calculating length when doing validity checks.
  • Added bandaids for misbehaving audio drivers on Windows
  • Fixed possible Windows soundbackend crash reported by crashdumps
  • Fixed possible spontaneous crash during client runtime

Versienummer 3.1.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website TeamSpeak
Download https://teamspeak.com/?page=downloads
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Teamspeak geen prijs bekend
Overige software
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (14)

Reactiefilter:-114014+17+20+30Ongemodereerd6
+1 ApexAlpha
21 juli 2017 11:35
Erg veel gebruikt vroeger. Een top programma. Hedendaags een klein beetje ingehaald door Discord denk ik. Met AWS tegenwoordig is hosting zo goedkoop dat ze blijkbaar een gratis versie van een voice chat room kunnen hosten. Daarnaast is het ook fijn dat Discord in de browser werkt... Je stuurt iemand een link en diegene zit er meteen in. Niks in te stellen, niks te installeren.

De UI van TS kan ook wel een update gebruiken als ik eerlijk ben.
Reageer
+1 Ircghost
@ApexAlpha21 juli 2017 11:44
Ik vraag mij af of Teamspeak weer actiever wordt nadat nu bij Discord naar voren is gekomen dat met de nieuwe Terms of Service zij alle data mogen inzien en gebruiken. Dan is Teamspeak toch een stuk meer privacy veiliger.
Reageer
+1 FerronN
@Ircghost21 juli 2017 11:50
Mee eens. Daarom host ik voor mij en m'n vrienden nog altijd zelf een ts3 server.
Reageer
+1 Jism
@Ircghost21 juli 2017 11:54
En jij denkt dat services zoals TS3 het grootschalig tappen van data ontloopt?
Reageer
0 Ircghost
@Jism21 juli 2017 12:00
Ik denk inderdaad, dat gezien de hosting methode, en achterliggend verdienmodel, dat bij Teamspeak zij niet als business model hebben om je data in te zien en te gebruiken.

Dat zij het misschien wel illegaal doen, zou kunnen, maar dat zou weer een andere situatie zijn.
Reageer
+1 faxityy
@Ircghost21 juli 2017 12:11
Ik denk om eerlijk te zijn dat het publiek dat discord gebruikt hier niet zo van gaat wakker liggen.

Het gemak van Discord voor communities is overigens veel te goed.
Voor de game PUBG is het gewoon te geweldig om in een server te zitten met 10 000+ mensen, je zoekt een groep, iemand pmed je kom naar deze channel en klaar je kan gaan spelen.
Reageer
0 Ircghost
@faxityy21 juli 2017 12:14
Absoluut, ik gebruik Discord ook heel veel. Het werkt in mijn ogen veel makkelijker dan Teamspeak met het snel delen en joinen.

Ik ga wel nog even goed nadenken over wat ik wil, maar inderdaad, mogelijk zullen de meeste mensen er niet of nauwelijks bij stil staan.
Reageer
+1 hylke45
@ApexAlpha21 juli 2017 11:41
Begint een beetje de ICQ van group voice chats te worden.
Discord heeft in een hele korte tijd een zeer groot deel van de TeamSpeak3 en (tot op zekere hoogte ook) Skype gebruikers weggekaapt.
Reageer
+1 Jo0Lz
@ApexAlpha21 juli 2017 12:01
Het jammere is, dat sommige handige dingen uit Teamspeak, niet in Discord ingesteld kunnen worden. Ik heb bijvoorbeeld ingesteld, dat als ik mijn push-to-talk knop indruk in een spel/applicatie, hij zolang als ik die knop vasthoud, mijn microfoon in Teamspeak mute. In TS kan je dan instellen dat van die actie geen geluid te horen krijgt, bij Discord kan dat (nog) niet. Discord is eenvoudiger, daarom misschien laagdrempelig maar ik zie liever wat meer mogelijkheden, zoals bij TS.

De UI kan je zelf skinnen. Default thema is inderdaad wat achterhaald, maar het kan mooier.
Reageer
0 Zackito
@ApexAlpha21 juli 2017 11:58
Persoonlijk vind ik Discord geen fijn programma, de GUI ligt mij niet.
Geef mij maar TS3! :9
Reageer
0 DarkBlaze
@ApexAlpha21 juli 2017 12:00
Het werkt gewoon vaker niet dan wel bedoel je misschien, zo vaak gezeik gehad met die rommel van discord in de browser. Detecteerd hij m'n mic niet bijvoorbeeld, of ik zie mezelf wel praten maar de rest hoort me dan weer niet of andersom nee zo geweldig is het nog niet.
Reageer
0 LizardBloke
@DarkBlaze21 juli 2017 12:14
Je moet hem dan ook niet in de browser gebruiken, he. Discord maakt duidelijk dat als je het in de browser gebruikt er geen system-wide push-to-talk is. Daar heb je de desktopapplicatie voor nodig. Als men het over Discord heeft bedoelt men veelal de desktopapplicatie.
Reageer
0 Biscuit
@ApexAlpha21 juli 2017 12:22
Discord is fijn. Maar ze lijken alles op te nemen, wat natuurlijk niet gek is gezien ze voor niets hosten.
Maar gezien ik me daar niet lekker bij voel blijf ik toch nog ff hangen bij TS3.
Reageer
0 Jelle Brolnir
21 juli 2017 12:07
Ik vind discord en ts allebei erg prettig, discord is gewoon simpeler. Enige waar ik van baal met discord is de frequente lag.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*