Versie 3.3.14 van qBittorrent is uitgebracht. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds maart 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende verbeteringen zien:

qBittorrent v3.3.14 was released. This release is made mainly to fix the previous problematic fix for Cross-Site Request Forgery attacks via the webui. It also contains another Webui fix for a DNS rebinding attack. For all WebUI users, if your qBittorrent server is assigned with a domain name, it is recommended to enter the domain name in GUI: Options -> WebUI tab -> Server domains textbox or in config: Preferences section -> WebUI/ServerDomains in order to defend against DNS rebinding attacks. For macOS users: This is my first attempt to have a shortcut to Applications folder in the dmg. I hope that I didn't screw up the presentation. Google has decided that qBittorrent is a persona non-grata. Read this reddit post for more info. Either this weekend or the next one you will get a beta for v3.4.0. It has A LOT of new features so help in finding grave bugs. Keep checking back to see if it is posted. WebUI: Fix KEEP_ALIVE_DURATION value

Relax CSRF defense. Closes #6882. Allow HTTP request which has neither Origin nor Referer header included.

Skip username/password check for active sessions (closes #6860)

Fix javascript errors and follow best practices

Fix value comparison. Closes #7081.

Avoid modifying request headers

Implement HTTP host header filtering. This filtering is required to defend against DNS rebinding attack. Fixes security issues reported by @beardog108 privately.

Add Status column to webui (addresses #6815) (#7032)

Bump API_VERSION and API_VERSION_MIN to 15. Bugfix: Set interface for outgoing traffic(libtorrent 1.1.x series). (evsh) Search: Pad shorter python versions. Closes #6877. Windows: Updated Arabic, Turkish, Greek, Russian, Danish languages of the installer.

Raise total stack size on Windows to 8 MB. Closes #7021. Linux: Systemd service with user switch and other fixes/optimizations.