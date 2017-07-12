Versie 26 van de Linux-distributie Fedora is uitgekomen. Fedora is de niet-commerciële opvolger van Red Hat Linux, dat zich sinds 2003 als Red Hat Enterprise Linux op de zakelijke markt richt. Fedora wordt standaard met de Gnome-desktopomgeving geleverd, maar er zijn ook versies met bijvoorbeeld MATE, Cinnamon, KDE en Xfce beschikbaar. Het besturingssysteem is beschikbaar in de smaken Workstation, Server en Cloud. Uitgebreide releasenotes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit is een kort stuk uit de aankondiging:

First, of course, we have thousands of improvements from the various upstream software we integrate, including new development tools like GCC 7, Golang 1.8, and Python 3.6. We’ve added a new partitioning tool to Anaconda (the Fedora installer) — the existing workflow is great for non-experts, but this option will be appreciated by enthusiasts and sysadmins who like to build up their storage scheme from basic building blocks. F26 also has many under-the-hood improvements, like better caching of user and group info and better handling of debug information. And the DNF package manager is at a new major version (2.5), bringing many new features. Really, there’s new stuff everywhere — read more in the release notes.