De Document Foundation heeft de vierde update van versie 5.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 5.3 voegt onder meer formatteeropties toe voor tabellen in Writer en Impress vraagt bij het starten welke template moet worden gebruikt. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 5.3.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 5.3.4 kende twee release-candidates. In de eerste zijn ruim honderd verbeteringen aangebracht, de changelog voor de tweede is nog niet gepubliceerd.

