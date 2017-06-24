De Document Foundation heeft de vierde update van versie 5.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 5.3 voegt onder meer formatteeropties toe voor tabellen in Writer en Impress vraagt bij het starten welke template moet worden gebruikt. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 5.3.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 5.3.4 kende twee release-candidates. In de eerste zijn ruim honderd verbeteringen aangebracht, de changelog voor de tweede is nog niet gepubliceerd.
Bugs fixed in version 5.3.4 rc1:
- bnc#825305 RTF import: fix missing upper and lower borders around text
- coverity#1409899 sw: Null pointer dereferences
- i#103124 fix crash in SfxItemPool::Put
- i#103152 fix crash in SfxItemPool::Put
- i#104245 fix crash in SfxItemPool::Put
- ofz#1542 check remaining size of dest
- ofz#1605 check multiply and shift
- rhbz#1367846 Scrolling is way too fast in writer
- rhbz#1425304 sdext: join TimerScheduler thread before shutdown
- rhbz#1447830 Export as PDF button also exports hidden sheets
- tdf#62702 handle EmbeddedOdf like CONTENTS on ole activate attempt
- tdf#68787 DOCX import: fix unexpected missing footnote separator
- tdf#70499 xlsb import: protection settings were reversed
- tdf#75256 sifr icon theme - trackchangesbar
- tdf#82326 calc 32bits unable to open files with a lot of cond formatting
- tdf#86001 pass on the language info from the cell to the engine.
- tdf#86776 digitally sign soffice.bin on Windows
- tdf#93171 subtotal function with function indexes don't update
- tdf#94173 retrieve Default autoformat
- tdf#95376 RTF import: fix missing paragraph left margin
- tdf#96426 more whitespace intersection operator in Excel syntax
- tdf#99467 pasting text from java apps to gtk3 gives bad results
- tdf#100033 frames with the same name are removed
- tdf#100072 zero height of shape's path was causing geometry errors
- tdf#102525 handle array/matrix formula in cycle cell reference types
- tdf#103158 ctrl+shift should work on key up
- tdf#103174 & improve gtk3 trackpad scrolling
- tdf#103330 mark all new styles as default styles,
- tdf#103380 mark all new styles as default styles,
- tdf#104087 remove language specific tags in templates
- tdf#104265 check for nullptr,
- tdf#104312 use static vars in ReplaceStringHookProc
- tdf#104407 writerfilter: fix crash with null xRangeProperties
- tdf#105002 don't crash on mail wizard recreation
- tdf#105281 rearrange a few things for l10n-friendliness
- tdf#105428 use static vars in ReplaceStringHookProc
- tdf#105703 make sure we actually have a motion path here
- tdf#105841 avoid REGRESSION!!!
- tdf#105942 don't hang when file is protected and compressed
- tdf#106051 notify listeners on top and bottom of split formula group
- tdf#106084 EMF+ Add support for EmfPlusTranslateWorldTransform record
- tdf#106131 no global drag when anchor drag active
- tdf#106265 ScopedHDC to clean-up hDC when rendering glyphs
- tdf#106424 fix crash in SfxItemPool::Put
- tdf#106520 xlsx: black square where image should be
- tdf#106532 sifr icon for "Cross-reference" needed
- tdf#106533 sifr icon for "Index Entry" needed
- tdf#106607 sifr icon for "Table Styles" needed
- tdf#106838 icon set not visible in conditional formatting
- tdf#106902 swap [es-SV] decimal and group separator
- tdf#106929 sw: SwCursorShell::Pop() ensure cursor ring is recreated
- tdf#106953 RTF import: fix missing paragraph left margin
- tdf#106956 CDateFromIso: accept YYMMDD for compatibility, follow-up
- tdf#107016 EMF+ Add support of import EmfPlusRecordTypeDrawRects record
- tdf#107027 remove language specific tags in templates
- tdf#107033 DOCX import: fix unexpected missing footnote separator
- tdf#107034 EMF+ Add support for import EmfPlusDrawPie record
- tdf#107104 DOCX drawingML import: fix invisible arrow shape
- tdf#107116 RTF import: fix missing upper and lower borders around text
- tdf#107126 sw: fix a11y crash on double Dispose
- tdf#107159 EMF+ Add support for EmfPlusDrawArc record
- tdf#107176 just return initial selection when there's no range
- tdf#107196 fix firebird relationship
- tdf#107241 don't let floating function description grow infinitely
- tdf#107310 hybrid cell is a value cell as well as a string cell.
- tdf#107350 prevent crash in unotbl.cxx
- tdf#107389 wrong positioning of AutoFilter buttons in tiledrendering mode
- tdf#107457 don't quote columns referred by expression (not by name)
- tdf#107494 sw: fix crash in SwCallMouseEvent when deleting header
- tdf#107505 impress - crash with two people co-editing one slide
- tdf#107512 sw: fix rollback of text attributes in SwUndoDelete
- tdf#107558 french spelling dictionary (6.0.3) and thesaurus
- tdf#107568 sw: prevent moving/splitting of tables in footnotes
- tdf#107572 retrieve Default autoformat
- tdf#107587 opening Hyperlink opens Browser in Background.
- tdf#107620 RTF export: handle DocumentSettingId::PARA_SPACE_MAX compat setting
- tdf#107644 crash on inserting formula
- tdf#107682 repeated images replace correct ones in exported PDF
- tdf#107696 fix exports Heading style numbers
- tdf#107706 fix crash when closing Calc document
- tdf#107709 filter: MSO2003XML import: fix invalid OLE lengths
- tdf#107720 bound Control initFromField: consider the case of the insert row
- tdf#107729 disable toolbar items that are not available yet.
- tdf#107782 xmlsecurity PDF verify: handle empty X509 certificate
- tdf#107786 crash on null pointer access
- tdf#107811 expert config, deal no parent case
- tdf#107827 import stream on the LibreOffice side,
- tdf#107828 use empty document in orcus gnumeric import,
- tdf#107868 PDF export of editeng fill color: restrict to logic map modes
- tdf#107877 don't crash if all bitmaps are deleted
- tdf#107892 fix negative values case with maxifs
- tdf#107920 crash when using ScCompiler in condformat
- tdf#107961 ensure notifyhdl is unset after dispose
- tdf#107981 SID_FM_CTL_PROPERTIES colorbox needs a 'default' entry
- tdf#108017 xlsb import: protection settings were reversed
- tdf#108049 VBA exception avoided in ScVbaRange::setStyle
- tdf#108068 use new name of column when it's been changed
- tdf#108069 2nd OpenGLContext::init should dispose earlier results
- tdf#108072 match sprmTFCantSplit with its correct id
- tdf#108109 xmloff: SvxUnoDrawingModel doesn't implement...
- tdf#108111 backport mono checkboxes fix
- tdf#108231 xmloff: SvxUnoDrawingModel doesn't implement...