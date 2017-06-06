Door Bart van Klaveren, dinsdag 6 juni 2017 17:22, 2 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Google, submitter: mikeoke

Google heeft versie 59 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. Sinds versie 50 is de ondersteuning voor oudere versies van Windows en macOS vervallen. In versie 59 heeft onder meer het instellingenscherm een makeover gekregen en volgt het nu het zogenaamde material design. Daarnaast zijn er diverse kleinere verbeteringen aangebracht en de nodige bugfixes doorgevoerd. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 58 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.