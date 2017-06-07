HDi Dune heeft na lange tijd van stilte nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor diversen van zijn mediaspelers, zoals de Base 3.0, Prime 3.0, Max, Smart en HD TV-modellen. Dat is opvallend, want diverse van deze modellen zijn al lange tijd uit productie en niet meer leverbaar. Deze full-hd-mediaspelers zijn opgebouwd rondom een Sigma Designs-mediaprocessor en kenmerken zich door een groot gebruiksgemak en uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over deze mediaspelers kan in dit topic op GoT worden gevonden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Changes since 150721_0135_b9:
This is a huge firmware update for old/dicontinuted Dune HD media player models based on old MIPS Sigma Designs chips.
The new firmware introduces the concept of "Dune Plus" subscription.
- This new firmware is based on the same new codebase branch (r11) which is used in the latest Dune HD media player models based on the new ARM Sigma Design chips.
- This new firmware includes several thousands of various changes, fixes, improvements and new changes, which were previously implemented during the development of the firmware for the new models.
- In particular, this new firmware includes the following new big features, previously available only on the new Dune HD models: My Collection, Movies catalog, Music catalog.
The new firmware is supported for all old/discontinued Dune HD media player models which have 512MB+ RAM. This includes the following models:
- To use some new functions of the new firmware (currently: My Collection, Movies catalog, Music catalog), a paid subscription to "Dune Plus" premium function is required.
- Initially, a promo period takes place and "Dune Plus" premium function is available for all users for free. After the promo period ends, a paid subscription will be required (with some limited trial period still available for free). The current status of "Dune Plus" subscription can be seen in the new menu "Setup / Premium Functions".
- In this firmware version, the subscription to "Dune Plus" premium functions is required to use the following features: My Collection, Movies catalog, Music catalog. The set of features covered by "Dune Plus" subscription may be extended/changed in future (it is a subject to change without notice).
- In other words: "Dune Plus" subscription allows the owners of old/discontinued Dune HD media player models to upgrade their players to get access to features originally available only on the newer player models.
The new firmware may require System Storage to get access to some new features.
- Dune HD Base 3D
- Dune HD Base 3D v2
- Dune HD TV-303D
- Dune HD TV-303D v2
- Dune HD TV-102
- Dune HD TV-102 v2
- Dune HD Connect
- Dune HD Max
- Dune HD Duo
- Dune HD Smart D1
- Dune HD Smart H1
- Dune HD Smart B1
- Dune HD Prime 3.0
- Dune HD Base 3.0
The models with 256MB RAM (Lite 53D, TV-101, TV-301, TV-102p) are not supported by the new firmware.
- System Storage (e.g. 2GB+ USB flash drive attached to any USB port) may be required to install additional software components when using players which do not have enough internal flash memoty or which do not have enough free space in the internal flash memory.
- When System Storage is needed, the player will automatically inform about it and will suggest installing the System Storage.