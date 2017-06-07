Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 7 juni 2017 06:21, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Dune HD

HDi Dune heeft na lange tijd van stilte nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor diversen van zijn mediaspelers, zoals de Base 3.0, Prime 3.0, Max, Smart en HD TV-modellen. Dat is opvallend, want diverse van deze modellen zijn al lange tijd uit productie en niet meer leverbaar. Deze full-hd-mediaspelers zijn opgebouwd rondom een Sigma Designs-mediaprocessor en kenmerken zich door een groot gebruiksgemak en uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over deze mediaspelers kan in dit topic op GoT worden gevonden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.