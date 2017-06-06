Voor het beveiligen van een netwerkomgeving kan onder andere een nac-systeem worden ingezet. Hiermee kunnen, op basis van vooraf ingestelde policies, automatisch netwerkapparaten worden geblokkeerd als zich een ongewenste situatie voordoet. Denk daarbij aan onbekende netwerkapparaten van bezoekers, een worm die zich probeert te verspreiden of een geautoriseerd apparaat dat via een bootflop of live-cd van een ander besturingssysteem is voorzien. PacketFence is zo'n nac-systeem, met ondersteuning voor 802.1x en vlan isolation, waarmee een netwerkapparaat na analyse in het juiste vlan kan worden geplaatst. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 7.1.0 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:
New Features
Enhancements
- Added support for web authentication (external captive-portal) on Ubiquiti Unifi Controller
- New Firewall/SSO (JSON-RPC) for communicating with custom firewalls (PR #2320)
- VoIP detection: LLDP lookup enhancement (#2227) (PR #2316)
Bug Fixes
- Add a button to access status from device registration and the other way around(PR #2259)
- Added the ability to specify multiple DNS server(s) for domain join configuration (PR #2223)
- Allow to force a predefined sponsor during sponsor authentication (PR #2150)
- Updated pfdns default filters (PR #2165)
- Added brands icons to authentication source (i.e Twitter, PayPal etc ..) in the administration interface (PR #2287)
- Allow pfqueue workers to perform work across multiple queues (PR #2260)
- Added a way to set time and bandwidth balance in action rule (requires accounting to work) (PR #1936)
- Don’t display the mobileprovider field when doing SMS authentication with only one carrier enabled (PR #2322)
- Added new reports in the administration interface (PR #2313)
- Apache based services now support systemd sd_notify (PR #2351)
- Dashboard metrics are now fetched over https (#2272)
- Renamed Ubiquity to Ubiquiti (PR #2293)
- Set up variable GOPATH correctly while setting up developer environment for go (PR #2319)
- Fix too large scoping of authentication sources (#2338)
- Prevent usage of a Null source in the device registration page (#1784)
- Fixes duplicate nodes displaying when there are multiple locationlog entries (#1848)
- Fixed an issue with the Instagram OAuth2 source, where the scope has been modified on the API
- Fixed and issue where the logging configuration was ignored for httpd.aaaa and httpd.webservices (#2350)