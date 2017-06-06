Door Japke Rosink, dinsdag 6 juni 2017 13:42, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Node.js

Node.js is opensource en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van server-side-webapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in Javascript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js runtime op de server. Het biedt een event-gedreven omgeving aan waarbij non-blocking I/O een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 8.0.0 vrijgegeven met de volgende veranderingen: