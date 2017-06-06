Node.js is opensource en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van server-side-webapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in Javascript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js runtime op de server. Het biedt een event-gedreven omgeving aan waarbij non-blocking I/O een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 8.0.0 vrijgegeven met de volgende veranderingen:
Node v8.0.0 (Current) - Notable Changes
Async Hooks
Buffer
- The async_hooks module has landed in core [4a7233c178] #12892.
Child Process
- Using the --pending-deprecation flag will cause Node.js to emit a deprecation warning when using new Buffer(num) or Buffer(num). [d2d32ea5a2] #11968.
- new Buffer(num) and Buffer(num) will zero-fill new Buffer instances [7eb1b4658e] #12141.
- Many Buffer methods now accept Uint8Array as input [beca3244e2] #10236.
Console
- Argument and kill signal validations have been improved [97a77288ce] #12348, [d75fdd96aa] #10423.
- Child Process methods accept Uint8Array as input [627ecee9ed] #10653.
Dependencies
- Error events emitted when using console methods are now supressed. [f18e08d820] #9744.
Domains
- The npm client has been updated to 5.0.0 [c58cea5] #13276.
- V8 has been updated to 5.8 with forward ABI stability to 6.0 [60d1aac8d2] #12784.
Errors
- Native Promise instances are now Domain aware [84dabe8373] #12489.
File System
- We have started assigning static error codes to errors generated by Node.js. This has been done through multiple commits and is still a work in progress.
HTTP
- The utility class fs.SyncWriteStream has been deprecated [7a55e34ef4] #10467.
- The deprecated fs.read() string interface has been removed [3c2a9361ff] #9683.
Lib
- Improved support for userland implemented Agents [90403dd1d0] #11567.
- Outgoing Cookie headers are concatenated into a single string [d3480776c7] #11259.
- The httpResponse.writeHeader() method has been deprecated [fb71ba4921] #11355.
- New methods for accessing HTTP headers have been added to OutgoingMessage [3e6f1032a4] #10805.
N-API
- All deprecation messages have been assigned static identifiers [5de3cf099c] #10116.
- The legacy linkedlist module has been removed [84a23391f6] #12113.
Process
- Experimental support for the new N-API API has been added [56e881d0b0] #11975.
REPL
- Process warning output can be redirected to a file using the --redirect-warnings command-line argument [03e89b3ff2] #10116.
- Process warnings may now include additional detail [dd20e68b0f] #12725.
Src
- REPL magic mode has been deprecated [3f27f02da0] #11599.
Stream
- NODE_MODULE_VERSION has been updated to 57 [ec7cbaf266] #12995.
- Add --pending-deprecation command-line argument and NODE_PENDING_DEPRECATION environment variable [a16b570f8c] #11968.
- The --debug command-line argument has been deprecated. Note that using --debug will enable the new Inspector-based debug protocol as the legacy Debugger protocol previously used by Node.js has been removed. [010f864426] #12949.
- Throw when the -c and -e command-line arguments are used at the same time [a5f91ab230] #11689.
- Throw when the --use-bundled-ca and --use-openssl-ca command-line arguments are used at the same time. [8a7db9d4b5] #12087.
TLS
- Stream now supports destroy() and _destroy() APIs [b6e1d22fa6] #12925.
- Stream now supports the _final() API [07c7f198db] #12828.
URL
- The rejectUnauthorized option now defaults to true [348cc80a3c] #5923.
- The tls.createSecurePair() API now emits a runtime deprecation [a2ae08999b] #11349.
- A runtime deprecation will now be emitted when dhparam is less than 2048 bits [d523eb9c40] #11447.
Util
- The WHATWG URL implementation is now a fully-supported Node.js API [d080ead0f9] #12710.
Zlib
- Symbol keys are now displayed by default when using util.inspect() [5bfd13b81e] #9726.
- toJSON errors will be thrown when formatting %j [455e6f1dd8] #11708.
- Convert inspect.styles and inspect.colors to prototype-less objects [aab0d202f8] #11624.
- The new util.promisify() API has been added [99da8e8e02] #12442.
- Support Uint8Array in Zlib convenience methods [91383e47fd] #12001.
- Zlib errors now use RangeError and TypeError consistently [b514bd231e] #11391.