Bron: Node.js

Node.js logo (75 pix) Node.js is opensource en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van server-side-webapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in Javascript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js runtime op de server. Het biedt een event-gedreven omgeving aan waarbij non-blocking I/O een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 8.0.0 vrijgegeven met de volgende veranderingen:

Node v8.0.0 (Current) - Notable Changes

Async Hooks
  • The async_hooks module has landed in core [4a7233c178] #12892.
Buffer
  • Using the --pending-deprecation flag will cause Node.js to emit a deprecation warning when using new Buffer(num) or Buffer(num). [d2d32ea5a2] #11968.
  • new Buffer(num) and Buffer(num) will zero-fill new Buffer instances [7eb1b4658e] #12141.
  • Many Buffer methods now accept Uint8Array as input [beca3244e2] #10236.
Child Process
  • Argument and kill signal validations have been improved [97a77288ce] #12348, [d75fdd96aa] #10423.
  • Child Process methods accept Uint8Array as input [627ecee9ed] #10653.
Console
  • Error events emitted when using console methods are now supressed. [f18e08d820] #9744.
Dependencies
  • The npm client has been updated to 5.0.0 [c58cea5] #13276.
  • V8 has been updated to 5.8 with forward ABI stability to 6.0 [60d1aac8d2] #12784.
Domains
  • Native Promise instances are now Domain aware [84dabe8373] #12489.
Errors
  • We have started assigning static error codes to errors generated by Node.js. This has been done through multiple commits and is still a work in progress.
File System
  • The utility class fs.SyncWriteStream has been deprecated [7a55e34ef4] #10467.
  • The deprecated fs.read() string interface has been removed [3c2a9361ff] #9683.
HTTP
  • Improved support for userland implemented Agents [90403dd1d0] #11567.
  • Outgoing Cookie headers are concatenated into a single string [d3480776c7] #11259.
  • The httpResponse.writeHeader() method has been deprecated [fb71ba4921] #11355.
  • New methods for accessing HTTP headers have been added to OutgoingMessage [3e6f1032a4] #10805.
Lib
  • All deprecation messages have been assigned static identifiers [5de3cf099c] #10116.
  • The legacy linkedlist module has been removed [84a23391f6] #12113.
N-API
  • Experimental support for the new N-API API has been added [56e881d0b0] #11975.
Process
  • Process warning output can be redirected to a file using the --redirect-warnings command-line argument [03e89b3ff2] #10116.
  • Process warnings may now include additional detail [dd20e68b0f] #12725.
REPL
  • REPL magic mode has been deprecated [3f27f02da0] #11599.
Src
  • NODE_MODULE_VERSION has been updated to 57 [ec7cbaf266] #12995.
  • Add --pending-deprecation command-line argument and NODE_PENDING_DEPRECATION environment variable [a16b570f8c] #11968.
  • The --debug command-line argument has been deprecated. Note that using --debug will enable the new Inspector-based debug protocol as the legacy Debugger protocol previously used by Node.js has been removed. [010f864426] #12949.
  • Throw when the -c and -e command-line arguments are used at the same time [a5f91ab230] #11689.
  • Throw when the --use-bundled-ca and --use-openssl-ca command-line arguments are used at the same time. [8a7db9d4b5] #12087.
Stream
  • Stream now supports destroy() and _destroy() APIs [b6e1d22fa6] #12925.
  • Stream now supports the _final() API [07c7f198db] #12828.
TLS
  • The rejectUnauthorized option now defaults to true [348cc80a3c] #5923.
  • The tls.createSecurePair() API now emits a runtime deprecation [a2ae08999b] #11349.
  • A runtime deprecation will now be emitted when dhparam is less than 2048 bits [d523eb9c40] #11447.
URL
  • The WHATWG URL implementation is now a fully-supported Node.js API [d080ead0f9] #12710.
Util
  • Symbol keys are now displayed by default when using util.inspect() [5bfd13b81e] #9726.
  • toJSON errors will be thrown when formatting %j [455e6f1dd8] #11708.
  • Convert inspect.styles and inspect.colors to prototype-less objects [aab0d202f8] #11624.
  • The new util.promisify() API has been added [99da8e8e02] #12442.
Zlib
  • Support Uint8Array in Zlib convenience methods [91383e47fd] #12001.
  • Zlib errors now use RangeError and TypeError consistently [b514bd231e] #11391.

Node.js

Versienummer 8.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Node.js
Download https://nodejs.org/en/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
