Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten zoals een BlackBerry. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is. Versie 2.3.21 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
SOGo v2.3.21 released
The Inverse Team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of SOGo 2.3.21. This is a minor release of SOGo which which focuses on improved stability over previous versions.
Changes from the previous release
Enhancements
Bug fixes
- [core] improved event invitation for all day events (#4145)
- [core] now possible to {un}subscribe to folders using sogo-tool
- [eas] added photo support for GAL search operations
- [web] added custom fields support from Thunderbird's address book
- [web] updated CKEditor to version 4.7.0
- [web] added Latvian (lv) translation - thanks to Juris Balandis
See the closed tickets for this release and the complete change log.
- [core] fixed calendar component move across collections (#4116)
- [core] handle properly mails using windows-1255 charset (#4124)
- [core] properly honor the "include in freebusy" setting (#3354)
- [core] make sure to use crypt scheme when encoding md5/sha256/sha512 (#4137)
- [core] newly subscribed calendars are excluded from freebusy (#3354)
- [core] strip cr during LDIF import process (#4172)
- [web] fixed mail delegation of pristine user accounts (#4160)
- [web] respect SOGoLanguage and SOGoSupportedLanguages (#4169)
- [eas] fixed opacity in EAS freebusy (#4033)
- [eas] set reply/forwarded flags when ReplaceMime is set (#4133)
- [eas] remove alarms over EAS if we don't want them (#4059)
- [eas] correctly set RSVP on event invitations
- [eas] avoid sending IMIP request/update messages for all EAS clients (#4022)