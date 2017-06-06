Door Japke Rosink, dinsdag 6 juni 2017 13:47, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: The npm Blog, submitter: Stroopwafel

Javascript-ontwikkelaars zijn waarschijnlijk wel bekend met npm, een repository voor het delen van Javascript-code. Dit kan zijn als een package of een module waarvan het verschil op deze pagina wordt besproken. Door het gebruik van npm kan je voorkomen dat je voor elk stukje functionaliteit het wiel opnieuw hoeft uit te vinden, ook helpt npm met het bijhouden van de gebruikte Javascript-code. Voor meet informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam achter npm heeft onlangs versie 5.0.0 uitgebracht, die opgevolgd is door versie 5.0.2 met de volgende aankondiging: