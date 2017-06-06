Door Japke Rosink, dinsdag 6 juni 2017 13:48, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Asustor, submitter: Kird03

Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn ADM firmware uitgebracht voor zijn nas-producten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 2.7.3.RHQ3. De lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit: