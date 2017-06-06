Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn ADM firmware uitgebracht voor zijn nas-producten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 2.7.3.RHQ3. De lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 2.7.3.RHQ3
Installation Notes
What’s New?
- No matter if you decide to upgrade ADM or not, it is still recommended that you should back up all data on your NAS.
- Since the file structure in the ADM 2.7 has been modified, you will not be able to roll back to a previous version of ADM after upgrading.
- When performing a system migration from a newer version of ADM to an older version of ADM, please be sure to upgrade the destination NAS with latest version of ADM after system migration completes.
Change Log
- N/A
Known Limitations/Issues
- Fixed CVE-2017-7494 Samba vulnerability
- Fixed Linux kernel (CVE-2017-7308) security vulnerability
Version 2.7.2.RHI1
- On AS1 and AS2 series devices, the USB-AC56 ASUS ASUS WIFI Dongle cannot connect to WIFI
What’s New?
Change Log
- Added 10Gb HBA support for AS7 series
Version 2.7.1.RFT5
- Fixed the issue "Power on schedule might encounter the problem for specific setting for AS10 series"
- Fixed Linux kernel (CVE-2017-7184) security vulnerability
- Fixed the certificate issue for space character in key/cert file
- Fixed the issue "NTFS/HFS+ external drive might not be mount"
What’s New?
Change Log
- Upgraded PHP to 5.6.30
- Support Broadcom BCM57840 10GbE card
Version 2.7.0.RF72
- Fixed 8-bay NAS and AS7004T HDD LED error
- Fixed issue "After change WAN IP, cannot use cloud id to connect the nas"
- Remove "Please install Java" message, because firefox v52 doesn't support java any more.
What’s New?
Change Log
- PPPoE Broadband Connection Service
- Easy-of-Access version update
- Firmware schedule update
- App schedule update
- Update kernel to linux-4.4.24 (for AS31/AS32/AS61/AS62/AS5/AS7)
- Heterogeneous Data Sharing via CIFS Shared Folders
- File name with special character might encounter the problem when access the file via WebDav
- HTTS share link might not be added if the https redirection is not enable
- Let's encryption update issue
- large files transfer via samba might fails