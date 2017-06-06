Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: Asustor, submitter: Kird03

Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn ADM firmware uitgebracht voor zijn nas-producten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 2.7.3.RHQ3. De lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 2.7.3.RHQ3

Installation Notes
  • No matter if you decide to upgrade ADM or not, it is still recommended that you should back up all data on your NAS.
  • Since the file structure in the ADM 2.7 has been modified, you will not be able to roll back to a previous version of ADM after upgrading.
  • When performing a system migration from a newer version of ADM to an older version of ADM, please be sure to upgrade the destination NAS with latest version of ADM after system migration completes.
What’s New?
  • N/A
Change Log
  • Fixed CVE-2017-7494 Samba vulnerability
  • Fixed Linux kernel (CVE-2017-7308) security vulnerability
Known Limitations/Issues
  • On AS1 and AS2 series devices, the USB-AC56 ASUS ASUS WIFI Dongle cannot connect to WIFI
Version 2.7.2.RHI1

What’s New?
  • Added 10Gb HBA support for AS7 series
Change Log
  • Fixed the issue "Power on schedule might encounter the problem for specific setting for AS10 series"
  • Fixed Linux kernel (CVE-2017-7184) security vulnerability
  • Fixed the certificate issue for space character in key/cert file
  • Fixed the issue "NTFS/HFS+ external drive might not be mount"
Version 2.7.1.RFT5

What’s New?
  • Upgraded PHP to 5.6.30
  • Support Broadcom BCM57840 10GbE card
Change Log
  • Fixed 8-bay NAS and AS7004T HDD LED error
  • Fixed issue "After change WAN IP, cannot use cloud id to connect the nas"
  • Remove "Please install Java" message, because firefox v52 doesn't support java any more.
Version 2.7.0.RF72

What’s New?
  • PPPoE Broadband Connection Service
  • Easy-of-Access version update
  • Firmware schedule update
  • App schedule update
  • Update kernel to linux-4.4.24 (for AS31/AS32/AS61/AS62/AS5/AS7)
  • Heterogeneous Data Sharing via CIFS Shared Folders
Change Log
  • File name with special character might encounter the problem when access the file via WebDav
  • HTTS share link might not be added if the https redirection is not enable
  • Let's encryption update issue
  • large files transfer via samba might fails
Versienummer 2.7.3.RHQ3
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/en/service/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Reacties (0)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Netwerkopslag
Asustor

Gerelateerde producten

Asustor AS-608T vanaf € 762,10 Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS-602T vanaf € 378,70 Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS-604T geen prijs bekend
Asustor AS-302T vanaf € 307,40 Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS-304T geen prijs bekend
Asustor AS-204T geen prijs bekend
Asustor AS-202T vanaf € 201,50 Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS-202TE vanaf € 279,- Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS-204TE vanaf € 305,47 Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS-604RD/S vanaf € 1.201,58 Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS-609RD/S vanaf € 1.586,22 Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS5002T geen prijs bekend
Asustor AS7009RD vanaf € 1.658,- Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS7009RDX vanaf € 2.449,- Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS7012RD vanaf € 2.209,- Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS7012RDX geen prijs bekend
Asustor AS-204RS vanaf € 538,73 Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS1002T vanaf € 177,57 Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS1004T vanaf € 263,35 Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS3102T vanaf € 263,35 Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS3104T vanaf € 365,96 Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS3204T vanaf € 429,- Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS3202T vanaf € 295,- Vergelijk prijzen
Asustor AS6204RS/AS6204RD vanaf € 1.039,- Vergelijk prijzen
Alle gerelateerde producten (24)
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*