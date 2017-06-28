JavaScript-ontwikkelaars zijn waarschijnlijk wel bekend met npm, een repository voor het delen van JavaScript-code. Dit kan zijn als een package of een module waarvan het verschil op deze pagina wordt besproken. Door het gebruik van npm kan je voorkomen dat je voor elk stukje functionaliteit het wiel opnieuw hoeft uit te vinden, ook helpt npm met het bijhouden van de gebruikte JavaScript-code. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam achter npm heeft onlangs versie 5.0.4 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
v5.0.4
Hey y'all. This is another minor patch release with a variety of little fixes we’ve been accumulating~
- Fix npm doctor when hitting registries without ping.
- Fix invalid format error when setting cache-related headers.
- Fix spurious EINTEGRITY issue.
- #17076 Use legacy from field to improve upgrade experience from legacy shrinkwraps and installs.
- #17007 Restore loose semver parsing to match older npm behavior when running into invalid semver ranges in dependencies.
- #17005 Emulate npm@4’s behavior of simply marking the peerDep as invalid, instead of crashing.
- #16937 Workaround for separate bug where requested was somehow null.
- Better logging output for git errors.
- More scp-url fixes: parsing only worked correctly when a committish was present.
- Standardize package permissions on tarball extraction, instead of using perms from the tarball. This matches previous npm behavior and fixes a number of incompatibilities in the wild.
- Limit shallow cloning to hosts which are known to support it.