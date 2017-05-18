Door Japke Rosink, donderdag 18 mei 2017 14:18, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: Debian

De achtste update voor versie 8.0 van Debian GNU/Linux is uitgekomen. Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat voor zowel desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook gebruikt als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 8.0, die als codenaam Jessie meegekregen heeft, bevat onder meer verbeterde multimediamogelijkheden en er is ook flink gesleuteld aan de installer. Verder kan de gebruiker voortaan de Cinnamon- en Mate-desktopomgevingen installeren, en is er ondersteuning voor Docker. Versie 8.8 brengt voornamelijk bugfixes en beveiligingsupdates.