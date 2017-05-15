Versie 12.10 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG)
Created a new highlighter to handle SVG files and SVG code inside HTML.
To handle SVG in HTML documents you don't have to do anything. It works out of the box.
- Tags, attributes and values are highlighted.
- Style and script blocks inside SVG objects are highlighted properly.
- Auto completion works with both SVG tags and SVG attributes.
- Tag highlighting when text cursor is inside a tag.
To handle SVG files - you need to enable the SVG highlighter in "Addons".
XML
Attributes now have there own colors and can be changed using the theme manager.
Bash
Made some changes to the bash highlighter. It should handle comments, variables and parameter expansions better now.
Fold marker {...}
It's now possible to change the appearance of the fold marker that appear to the right of folded code. You can change background color, text color and style. The appearance depends on whether or not you've set the background color.
With no background color set (transparent) you get a rectangle with ... inside. You can change the color of the rectangle and the dots (...). You can make the rectangle frame wider and dots slightly larger by setting the style to bold.
With background color set the marker is drawn with dots inside curly braces {...}. You can change the background and foreground colors and change the style to bold, italic or underlined.
Log-file monitoring
Added new items in the document tab menu to enable monitoring of log-files. When monitoring is enabled, all lines added to the log-file will be added to the open document.
The follow tail option is turned on by default. When enabled the editor will jump to the end of the document as new lines are added.
Use the highlighter options to add keywords to look for on each line. If found - the entire line will be highlighted using the settings you specify.
Multiple cursor mode
Using multiple cursors or selections is now indicated in the status bar. The "Row" panel changes color and the number of cursors are displayed within parenthesis.
If you click on the highlighted status bar panel - you exit multiple cursor mode and return to single cursor mode operations.
Command line option (/MONITOR)
Added a command line switch to enable log-file monitoring using the command line.
E.g. TextEd.exe /MONITOR F:\MyLogFile.log
Undo
Text is re-selected after you've overwritten or deleted a selection and press undo.
Document tabs
Changed the color of the close button. The hot color and drawing was changed as well.
Changed the frame color used in the change indicator.
Join lines
Changed the behavior of join lines. All unnecessary spaces between lines are now removed. If you prefer the old behavior, you can use join lines (prompt for options) or Format - Unwarp lines...
Compress lines/Delete blank lines/Delete redundant blank lines
All functions in the title now remove lines containing white spaces as well as empty lines.
Misc visual changes
- Compress lines remove unnecessary blank lines to compact the text. Including single blank lines.
- Delete blank lines remove all blank lines.
- Delete redundant blank lines reduce blank lines to just one if a block of several blank lines are found.
Several visual changes was made in this release.
Misc
- The "Home" page has been redesigned.
- The help toolbar on "Home" can be hidden using a menu switch (View - Bars - Show help toolbar on "Home").
- Made some changes in HTML preview tabs.
- Internal browsers now have icon and title in the window title field.
- Made some visual changes in Themes manager.
- Made several visual changes in Addons and moved spell options to "Options".
Fixed
- Several speed optimizations.
- Compiled using a newer Delphi version.
- Right margin can now have values below 16 when word wrap is turned off.
- Minor changes to the HTML syntax files (highlighter).
- Open multiple files using double click and pressing SHIFT/CTRL in Explorer panel.
- Updated the JSON highlighter.
- Edit right margin value in options.
- Some high DPI issues.
- Some issues in the project panel.
- RTL Edit issue.
- Print HTML code containing style and script tags (multi highlighter issues).
- Export HTML code to HTML/RTF containing style and script tags (multi highlighter issues).
- XML URL draw issues.
- Issue with highlighting of matching braces (ASP/VB...).
- Issue with select brace enclosed (ASP/VB...).