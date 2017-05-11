Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 11 mei 2017 07:21, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes heeft versie 3.1 van Anti-Malware uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming.

Sinds versie 3.0 is er een nieuwe gebruikersinterface en heeft het programma de naam 'Anti-Malware' laten vallen en heet nu simpelweg Malwarebytes. De tools Anti-Exploit en Anti-Ransomware, die voorheen als losse programma's werden aangeboden worden zijn nu geïntegreerd en verder zou het scannen van de computer een stuk sneller moeten gaan. De fabrikant is van mening dat het product nu ook als vervanging van de traditionele antivirus-software gebruikt kan worden, waar het voorheen aanraadde om het ernaast te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: