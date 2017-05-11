Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 3.1 van Anti-Malware uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming.

Sinds versie 3.0 is er een nieuwe gebruikersinterface en heeft het programma de naam 'Anti-Malware' laten vallen en heet nu simpelweg Malwarebytes. De tools Anti-Exploit en Anti-Ransomware, die voorheen als losse programma's werden aangeboden worden zijn nu geïntegreerd en verder zou het scannen van de computer een stuk sneller moeten gaan. De fabrikant is van mening dat het product nu ook als vervanging van de traditionele antivirus-software gebruikt kan worden, waar het voorheen aanraadde om het ernaast te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Performance/protective capability
  • Multiple enhancements result in reduction of memory usage
  • Faster load time and responsiveness of third-party applications
  • Improved performance of Web Protection
  • Faster Malwarebytes 3 program startup time and responsiveness of user interface
  • New detection and protection layer with machine learning based anomaly detection (to be deployed gradually even if it shows "enabled" under Settings)
  • Improved Self-Protection by requiring escalated privileges to disable protections or deactivate a license
  • Enhanced malware protection techniques and remediation capabilities
  • Added an automatic monthly scheduled scan in Free mode
Usability
  • Added ability to control the priority of manual scans on the system
  • Added setting to turn off 'Real-Time Protection turned off' notifications when protection was specifically disabled by the user
  • Added ability to exclude the last website blocked by Web Protection via the tray menu
  • Fixed several defects related to configuring Custom Scans, including selecting child folders and fixing issues with touch screens
  • Fixed problem where a right-click context scan appeared broken after scheduled scan due to misleading "Cannot start a scan while another one is in progress" message
  • Fixed issue where you could not add or edit a scheduled scan in Spanish and some other languages
  • Fixed issue where scan could appear stuck on Heuristics Analysis when it had actually completed successfully
  • Fixed issue where Self-Protection setting would fail to toggle correctly after an upgrade
Stability/issues fixed
  • Fixed several crashes in the Web Protection module
  • Fixed issue where Ransomware Protection would be stuck in 'Starting' state after a reboot
  • Fixed a conflict with Norton that caused web pages not to load and plug-ins to crash in Chrome
  • Fixed issue with WMI protection technique in Exploit Protection that could cause Office applications to crash
  • Fixed several crashes related to the service and tray
  • Fixed security vulnerabilities that could be chained together to perform local privilege escalation
  • Fixed many other miscellaneous defects and user interface improvements

Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware 3.0.3 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.1.2.1733
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3
Bestandsgrootte 60,12MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Reacties (10)
+1 kiddingguy
11 mei 2017 08:04
Ik heb de Premium versie op de kast liggen - lees: niet geinstalleerd - omdat het wel een resource hog is. Is dit met deze nieuwe versie nog steeds?
+1 Akemi
@kiddingguy11 mei 2017 11:46
Nou ik heb deze versie draaien en het is nog steeds een enorme resource hog. Met stip bovenaan 300Mb.

Je kan ook geen netwerk mappen scannen. Hij start wel op maar zegt vervolgens dat hij 0 gescanned heeft.
+1 kiddingguy
@Akemi11 mei 2017 14:25
Dat bedoel ik. 300MB (327 MB destijds bij mij).
Erg veel voor een dergelijke applicatie.
0 Panzer_V
@kiddingguy11 mei 2017 08:50
Ik heb zelf de Premium versie geïnstalleerd staan op mijn desktop en Surface Pro 2. Heb nooit last gehad van een resource hog.

Dus....probeer het eens uit zou ik zeggen ;)
+1 sambalbaj
11 mei 2017 08:39
Klinkt goed aan de lijst veranderingen te zien, maar geeft eigenlijk wel aan dat ze 3.0 eigenlijk als live bèta gereleased hebben. Die had echt te veel problemen.
Zelf vooral gedoe met de webprotection en het was inderdaad een flinke geheugenvreter.
+1 henk717
@sambalbaj11 mei 2017 08:43
Je krijgt er bovendien niet veel voor terug, heb recent dit product kunnen testen met een geactiveerde premium licentie. Het was zeer lastig een sample te vinden wat malwarebytes tegen hield, de antiransom beveiligign was dan wel weer erg goed. Al met al ben je op de ransom beveiliging na beter af met windows defender wat natuurlijk niet de bedoeling kan zijn van een antimalware product dat zichzelf aan prijst als antivirus vervanger.
+1 Rudie_V
11 mei 2017 11:11
Wat moet ik verstaan onder:
•Faster load time and responsiveness of third-party applications

Wat mij opviel is dat je nu in kan stellen op welke prioriteit de handmatige scan moet draaien, met de normale prioriteit pakte de scan alle CPU tijd weg en werd mijn systeem traag. Handmatig de prioriteit aanpassing ging niet, access denied, maar kan het nu gelukkig in de instellingen aanpassen.
0 ivo1969
11 mei 2017 09:38
Misschien heb ik een nieuwe bril nodig maar de versie is 3.1.2.1733
0 Alien8
@ivo196911 mei 2017 14:55
Klopt versie 3.1.2.1733 heb ik ook al geinstalleerd.
0 JoWannes
11 mei 2017 13:14
Iemand die deze v3 gebruikt i.c.m. Macrium Reflect? Ervaringen?
Schenen initieel problemen mee te zijn.
