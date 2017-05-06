Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 6 mei 2017 09:22, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: MediaPortal, submitter: tCC

De final release van MediaPortal 2.1 is verschenen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The MP2 team is proud to present the final release version of MediaPortal 2.1

MediaPortal 2.1 is a full-blown media center software that addresses the most common user requirements out of the box. Besides its TV and Radio services it is also offering a complete media management for movies, series and music, including posters, album and fan art as well as additional metadata (e.g. actor, director and much more) that are automatically downloaded from the internet. MediaPortal 2.1 also provides access to online video sources such as Amazon Prime. Integrated news, weather information and management for your digital images complete this software package.

The modern client/server architecture in combination with the central database greatly simplifies the use and management of the system. New clients can easily be added to the environment and connected to the MediaPortal 2 Server for immediate use.



Skins

A series of different skins allows customization of MediaPortal 2.1's look & feel to your individual likes. The choices of skins and their respective themes is continuously expanded:

A specially designed WMC skin addresses the needs of former Windows Media Center users. This skin with its two themes Default and Dark offers the same experience that you were used to while providing additional features that make it even better than Windows Media Center.

The revamped BlueVision skin and its themes Default, Win10, Titanium Extended and Grey offer additional display options that allow adjusting the look of MediaPortal 2.1 to your personal preferences.

MediaPortal can handle TV channels from satellite, cable, as well as DVB-T/T2 and IP streams. It includes an electronic program guide (EPG), recording scheduling and recording management. Logos for your TV channels are automatically retrieved and added to your TV database.



Media Management

All kind of media (movie, series, audio, videos, etc.) are automatically scraped. Respective online information (descriptions, covers, posters, fanart, artists, etc.) is downloaded and added to the central database. Users can define which online sources to use and what kind of data to download.

Local fanarts and descriptions from NFO files are also supported. Data can later be enriched with online information if desired.

Filter and Sorting settings that are available in all screens allow the definition of individual views for every kind of media. Different views can be set for each hierarchical level (e.g. Series/Season/Episode).

Localized language information will be used to retrieve Movie and Series data from Online sources. However, the original language will be used If files don't contain any local language audio stream. For example a movie that holds only French language streams will be displayed with its French title and summary even if the local language is English.



Music

Information is either read from tagged file data and/or downloaded from online sources. The integrated player displays album and track information together with fanart in combination with a dynamic equalizer visualization.



Movies

Movie information is imported including title, summary and other data such as director, character and actor.



Series

TV series data (including actors and characters) are automatically retrieved from TheTvDb.



Video Streaming Services

MediaPortal 2.1 supports online video replay through its inbuilt OnlineVideo services. A big number of online sources is predefined, among which YouTube and Amazon Prime.



Extensions

MediaPortal 2.1's functionality can be further extended through the installation of additional plugins. The choice of extensions, while currently limited, is steadily growing. Discover what else is available in our Featured Plugins section.



Full list of changes

You can review all changes by taking a look at the different changelogs: MediaPortal 2.1 Final, MediaPortal 2.1 Pre2 and MediaPortal 2.1 Pre.



For known issues please check out our Jira and our Bug Reports Forum.