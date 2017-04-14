Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft een update voor Anti-Malware versie 3.0 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming.

Versie 3.0 heeft een nieuwe gebruikersinterface en het programma laat de naam 'Anti-Malware' vallen en heet nu simpelweg Malwarebytes. Daarin zijn nu ook de tools Anti-Exploit en Anti-Ransomware geïntegreerd, die nu nog als losse programma's aangeboden worden, en verder zou het scannen van de computer een stuk sneller moeten gaan. De fabrikant is van mening dat het product nu ook als vervanging van de traditionele antivirus-software gebruikt kan worden, waar het voorheen aanraadde om het ernaast te gebruiken. De prijs voor Malwarebytes 3.0 is omhoog gegaan naar 40 dollar, waar Anti-Malware en Anti-Exploit voorheen 25 dollar per stuk kostten. Bestaande klanten behouden echter hun huidige prijs en voorwaarden. De changelog voor Component Update 4.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

There is only one fix in this Component Package Update
  • Fixed the issue in Windows 10 Creators Update where installing Malwarebytes could cause Windows Defender to become disabled
For reference, the other fixes included in the previous component package 1.0.96 (and folded into 1.0.103) were:
  • Fixed issue where real-time protection modules do not enable correctly
  • Note that you may need to reboot or manually restart a protection that appears "stuck" one more time after the update is applied. Those who still have this issue should continue to work with us directly, as these cases are likely caused by conflicts with other security products.
  • Fixed Bad Pool Header BSOD while web browsing
  • Fixed issue that could cause user to have to login with a temporary profile instead of their standard user profile
  • Additional enhancements to improve memory usage
  • Fixed issue where 3.0.5 could revert to version 3.0.0 in certain conditions
  • Fixed numerous crashes, including service crashes
  • Addressed several vulnerabilities
  • The Web Protection block page now redirects to https://block.malwarebytes.com
  • Fixed issue where Web Protection would not re-enable properly after booting back from minimal safe mode on Vista
  • Numerous enhancements to overall protection and remediation

Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware 3.0.3 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.0.6.1469 CU4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3
Bestandsgrootte 57,32MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
+1 bussie66
14 april 2017 12:36
Ben tevreden gebruiker van dit pakket op 1 punt na.

Installatie van een nieuwe versie / update levert altijd problemen op waardoor ik het pakket eerst moet de-installeren en daarna pas de .nieuwe versie / update kan installeren (anders gezeur over in gebruik zijnde bestanden o.i.d.)
Moet daarna alle instellingen er opnieuw inzetten.. lekker handig.

Lopen andere gebruikers hier ook tegen aan cq weet iemand de oplossing?
+1 Carlos0_0
@bussie6614 april 2017 13:29
Ik heb echt nog nooit een probleem gehad met het updaten van de applicatie, en ik gebruik het op alle pc's en laptops.
Ligt het niet gewoon aan jou windows installatie in de tussentijd ?
