Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 14 april 2017 12:11, 2 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes heeft een update voor Anti-Malware versie 3.0 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming.

Versie 3.0 heeft een nieuwe gebruikersinterface en het programma laat de naam 'Anti-Malware' vallen en heet nu simpelweg Malwarebytes. Daarin zijn nu ook de tools Anti-Exploit en Anti-Ransomware geïntegreerd, die nu nog als losse programma's aangeboden worden, en verder zou het scannen van de computer een stuk sneller moeten gaan. De fabrikant is van mening dat het product nu ook als vervanging van de traditionele antivirus-software gebruikt kan worden, waar het voorheen aanraadde om het ernaast te gebruiken. De prijs voor Malwarebytes 3.0 is omhoog gegaan naar 40 dollar, waar Anti-Malware en Anti-Exploit voorheen 25 dollar per stuk kostten. Bestaande klanten behouden echter hun huidige prijs en voorwaarden. De changelog voor Component Update 4.1 ziet er als volgt uit: