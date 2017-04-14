Malwarebytes heeft een update voor Anti-Malware versie 3.0 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming.
Versie 3.0 heeft een nieuwe gebruikersinterface en het programma laat de naam 'Anti-Malware' vallen en heet nu simpelweg Malwarebytes. Daarin zijn nu ook de tools Anti-Exploit en Anti-Ransomware geïntegreerd, die nu nog als losse programma's aangeboden worden, en verder zou het scannen van de computer een stuk sneller moeten gaan. De fabrikant is van mening dat het product nu ook als vervanging van de traditionele antivirus-software gebruikt kan worden, waar het voorheen aanraadde om het ernaast te gebruiken. De prijs voor Malwarebytes 3.0 is omhoog gegaan naar 40 dollar, waar Anti-Malware en Anti-Exploit voorheen 25 dollar per stuk kostten. Bestaande klanten behouden echter hun huidige prijs en voorwaarden. De changelog voor Component Update 4.1 ziet er als volgt uit:
There is only one fix in this Component Package Update
For reference, the other fixes included in the previous component package 1.0.96 (and folded into 1.0.103) were:
- Fixed the issue in Windows 10 Creators Update where installing Malwarebytes could cause Windows Defender to become disabled
- Fixed issue where real-time protection modules do not enable correctly
- Note that you may need to reboot or manually restart a protection that appears "stuck" one more time after the update is applied. Those who still have this issue should continue to work with us directly, as these cases are likely caused by conflicts with other security products.
- Fixed Bad Pool Header BSOD while web browsing
- Fixed issue that could cause user to have to login with a temporary profile instead of their standard user profile
- Additional enhancements to improve memory usage
- Fixed issue where 3.0.5 could revert to version 3.0.0 in certain conditions
- Fixed numerous crashes, including service crashes
- Addressed several vulnerabilities
- The Web Protection block page now redirects to https://block.malwarebytes.com
- Fixed issue where Web Protection would not re-enable properly after booting back from minimal safe mode on Vista
- Numerous enhancements to overall protection and remediation