Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 25 maart 2017 11:47, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: SOGo, submitter: begintmeta

Versie 3.2.8 van SOGo is uitgebracht. Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten zoals een BlackBerry. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is.

Versie 3 heeft een geheel vernieuwde interface, die voldoet aan de material design richtlijnen van Google. Aan de backend is echter weinig veranderd. Dit betekent dat mogelijkheden van versie 2, die voorlopig actief ontwikkeld zal blijven worden, prima in versie 3 zijn te gebruiken. Versie 3 kan zelfs zonder problemen naast versie 2 worden gebruikt, waarbij beide versies van dezelfde dataset gebruik maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: