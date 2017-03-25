Versie 3.2.8 van SOGo is uitgebracht. Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten zoals een BlackBerry. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is.
Versie 3 heeft een geheel vernieuwde interface, die voldoet aan de material design richtlijnen van Google. Aan de backend is echter weinig veranderd. Dit betekent dat mogelijkheden van versie 2, die voorlopig actief ontwikkeld zal blijven worden, prima in versie 3 zijn te gebruiken. Versie 3 kan zelfs zonder problemen naast versie 2 worden gebruikt, waarbij beide versies van dezelfde dataset gebruik maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Enhancements
- [core] new sogo-tool manage-acl command to manage calendar/address book ACLs
Bug fixes
- [web] constrain event/task reminder to a positive number
- [web] display year in day and week views
- [web] split string on comma and semicolon when pasting multiple addresses (#4097)
- [web] restrict Draft/Sent/Trash/Junk mailboxes to the top level
- [web] updated Angular Material to version 1.1.3
See the closed tickets for this release and the complete change log.
- [core] handle broken CalDAV clients sending bogus SENT-BY (#3992)
- [core] fixed handling of exdates and proper intersection for fbinfo (#4051)
- [core] remove attendees that have the same identity as the organizer (#3905)
- [web] fixed ACL editor in admin module for Safari (#4036)
- [web] fixed function call when removing contact category (#4039)
- [web] localized mailbox names everywhere (#4040, #4041)
- [web] hide fab button when printing (#4038)
- [web] SOGoCalendarWeekdays must now be defined before saving preferences
- [web] fixed CAS session timeout handling during XHR requests (#1456)
- [web] exposed default value of SOGoMailAutoSave (#4053)
- [web] exposed default value of SOGoMailAddOutgoingAddresses (#4064)
- [web] fixed handling of contact organizations (#4028)
- [web] fixed handling of attachments in mail editor (#4058, #4063)
- [web] fixed saving draft outside Mail module (#4071)
- [web] fixed SCAYT automatic language selection in HTML editor
- [web] fixed task sorting on multiple categories
- [web] fixed sanitisation of flags in Sieve filters (#4087)
- [web] fixed missing CC or BCC when specified before sending message (#3944)
- [web] enabled Save button after deleting attributes from a card (#4095)
- [web] don't show Copy To and Move To menu options when user has a single address book
- [web] fixed display of category colors in events and tasks lists
- [eas] fixed opacity in EAS freebusy (#4033)