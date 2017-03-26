Cookies op Tweakers

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Versie 10.0 van MKVToolNix is uitgekomen. Met deze verzameling opensourceprogramma's kunnen Matroska-bestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MKVToolNix v10.0.0 released

Another month, another release of MKVToolNix: v10.0.0. It’s solely a bug fix release, and the number of fixes in this release is on the small side. Nothing’s changed for packagers.

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: AVC/h.264 parser: mkvmerge will now drop all frames before the first key frame as they cannot be decoded properly anyway. See #1908.
  • mkvmerge: HEVC/h.265 parser: mkvmerge will now drop all frames before the first key frame as they cannot be decoded properly anyway. See #1908.
  • mkvmerge: HEVC/h.265 parser: added a workaround for invalid values for the "default display window" in the VUI parameters of sequence parameter sets. Fixes #1907.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: fixed track offsets being wrong in certain situations regarding the presence or absence of edit lists (‘elst’ atoms) & composition timestamps (‘ctts’ atoms). Fixes #1889.
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: offsets in "ctts" are now always treated as signed integers, even with version 0 atoms.
  • mkvinfo: the timestamps of SimpleBlocks with negative timestamps are now shown correctly.
  • mkvmerge: Matroska reader: fixed handling BlockGroups and SimpleBlocks with negative timestamps.
  • mkvmerge: MP3 packetizer: the MP3 packetizer will no longer drop timestamps from source containers if they go backwards. This keeps A/V in sync for files where the source was in sync even though their timestamps aren’t monotonic increasing. Fixes #1909.
  • mkvmerge: AVC/h.264 parser: mkvmerge will now drop timestamps from the source container if no frame is emitted for that timestamp. Fixes #1908.
  • mkvmerge: HEVC/h.265 parser: mkvmerge will now drop timestamps from the source container if no frame is emitted for that timestamp. Fixes the HEVC equivalent of the problem with AVC described in #1908.
  • mkvextract: SSA/ASS: fixed extraction when the "Format" line in the "[Events]" section contains less fields than the default for SSA/ASS would indicate. Fixes #1913.

Versienummer 10.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Bestandsgrootte 15,12MB
Licentietype GPL
