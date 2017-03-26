Versie 10.0 van MKVToolNix is uitgekomen. Met deze verzameling opensourceprogramma's kunnen Matroska-bestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Another month, another release of MKVToolNix: v10.0.0. It’s solely a bug fix release, and the number of fixes in this release is on the small side. Nothing’s changed for packagers.

mkvmerge: AVC/h.264 parser: mkvmerge will now drop all frames before the first key frame as they cannot be decoded properly anyway. See #1908.

mkvmerge: HEVC/h.265 parser: mkvmerge will now drop all frames before the first key frame as they cannot be decoded properly anyway. See #1908.

mkvmerge: HEVC/h.265 parser: added a workaround for invalid values for the "default display window" in the VUI parameters of sequence parameter sets. Fixes #1907.