Versie 3.1.3 van de TeamSpeak-client is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt gebruikers in staat om met elkaar te communiceren. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, OS X, Linux, FreeBSD en tegenwoordig ook voor iOS en Android. TeamSpeak is vooral populair onder gamers, die zo tijdens het onlinegamen kunnen overleggen met teamgenoten. Sinds versie 3.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Client Release 3.1.3
Client Release 3.1.2
- ClientQuery plugin is now managed by the online addon system
- Fix several hotkeys not binding properly
- Fixed rare crash in Windows Audio backend
- Fixed rare crash on exit
Client Release 3.1.1
- Added new hotkey setting to use this hotkey only in the current server tab.
- (experimental) added command line arguments to let users with broken gfx drivers force using Angle DirectX backend or software rendering:
--force-opengl-angle --force-opengl-soft
- Control plugin is now managed by the online addon system
- Various improvements to Overwolf integration.
- Minor update to license agreement logic to avoid showing a new license text when users are not required to re-accept the license.
- Windows Audio Session (WASAPI) sound backend improvements.
- Readded possibility to use ts3server links with token and addbookmark parameters, which got lost with sync changes in 3.1. Instead of storing a token in the bookmark as pre-3.1, the token is locally stored in a file and used the first time a connection is established via the added bookmark. Such tokens will not be synchronized via myTeamSpeak.
- Improved text in error reporter to make more clear what we are going to upload.
- Updated some permission help texts
- Fixed incorrect channel password being used on automatic reconnect.
- Fixed bookmarks manager drag&drop where autoconnect bookmarks lost their bold state.
- Fixed order of autoconnect bookmarks to behave again like in pre-3.1 clients
- Fixed package installer failing on package.ini files encoded with UTF-8-BOM.
- TSDNS deprecated dialog is now a message in the server tab.
- Fixes to sync status display in statusbar.
- Minor fixes to myTeamSpeak recovery key behaviour, don't allow using a recovery key after logging out of myTeamSpeak account.
- Fixed myTeamSpeak item collision dialog to no longer try to solve a collision while the item has already been deleted.
- Multiple improvements and fixes to new hotkey backend introduced in 3.1.1
- Minor fixes to file browser introduced with recent filetransfer rewrite.
Client Release 3.1
- Plugin API version updated to 22. Version 21 plugins will continue to work.
- New hotkey backend
- New Plugin API to allow plugins to "provide" new hotkey input
- Mouse Button 4 and 5 support on Linux
- Improved cross-platform keyboard key mapping to better handle keys on non US keyboards
- Fixed a bug that would cause the client to lose the ability to handle hotkeys on Mac after an update using the built-in updater
- Hotkeys created using Client 3.1.1 are not compatible with 3.1.0.1 or below
- Moved Gamepad and Joystick support from the client to a plugin. This plugin is available in myTeamSpeak and will be automatically installed.
- Improvements to Windows Audio Session sound backend
- Added some informative tooltips and dialogs to myTeamSpeak dialogs, trying to explain what "Stay logged in on this computer" and "Synchronization" features do, as this apparently caused some user confusion.
- Changed behavior in myTeamSpeak options page. Apply settings immediately instead of waiting for Apply/Ok click.
- Added openglblacklist.json trying to workaround broken OpenGL drivers of some graphic cards, forcing software renderer mode.
- Added help texts to sync item collision dialogs to explain how a collision happened and how to resolve it.
- TSDNS fixes to workaround issues with broken routers. Using Google DNS servers as fallback.
- Fixed channel subscriptions of non-existant channels bloating bookmark sync data. Bookmarks will auto-cleanup themselves on connect.
- Open external links in online addons browser widget in external browser.
- Limit channel auto-subscription to 500 channels to avoid exceeding maximum server packet size.
- Fixed filetransfer from password-protected channels.
- Fixed updater UAC detection on Windows.
- Treat empty profiles in plugin API guiConnect function as "use default profiles", fixing issue in Overwolf apps.
- Reimplemented plugin API call getBookmarkList, added demo code to test plugin
- Fixed crash in plugin API sendFile function when passing a nullptr as return code.
- Fixed opening the recovery key dialog from statusbar icon when sync data failed to decrypt.
- Increased settings.db version to 7 due to new hotkey backend.
- Fixed various crashes found through the crashdump upload system.
- Fixed third icon in badges setup dialog not showing the proper badge.
- Various fixes to importing pre-3.1 hotkeys.
- Fixed certain unicode characters in bookmark nickname to trigger the "unsaved changes" dialog even if there was no change. Closing the bookmarks dialog with "Ok" once will fix existing bookmarks.
- Fixed clearing cache during a running client session breaking badges.
- Fixed server- and clientlog filter list breaking on entries including linebreaks.
- Fixed port being ignored in bookmarks using IPv6 addresses.
- Added "Cancel" button to myTeamSpeak account setup dialog.
- Fixed pressing escape not deleting the key in a hotkey dialog created by the plugin API requestHotkeyDialog.
- Fixed a crash in the ClientQuery Plugin.
- When a style is uninstalled, the client now switches back to default.
- When a soundpack is uninstalled, the combobox for selection is now updated properly.
- Sound packs can now use relative paths again to reference to default sound pack files
- Default sound pack gets updated immediately upon installation through addon browser.
- Addons are now sorted by name in the addon options
- Added support for myTeamSpeak. Signing up for a myTeamSpeak account will allow you to synchronize your bookmarks, identities, hotkeys, whisper lists and channel subscriptions. Upcoming myTeamSpeak features will include addons synchronization, addons update management, and more.
- Added IPv6 support
- Filetransfer backend rewritten
- New improved echo cancellation implementation
- Addons now install into user directory by default, where no UAC is required unless using a portable installation.
- All backend for bookmarks, identities, hotkeys, whisperlists, subscriptions, addons etc. rewritten, using new storage system across all devices.
- New implementation of TSDNS. Important change: The client now only looks for a TSDNS server on a toplevel SRV record. For server name a.b.c.d.e the client will only search for a TSDNS server with a SRV record named _tsdns._tcp.d.e
- Added russian and japanese translations.
- Upgraded C++ runtime to Visual Studio 2015. Added support to install the Microsoft C++ runtime package on demand during update process.
- Added whisperlist import/export to textfile, see contextmenu on the synchronized/local lists in whisperlists dialog. Requested by users for easier sharing of complex whisperlist setups.
- Added badges system. Redeem a code to receive special badges. Configure which of these badges should be shown in the client. See Options / MyTeamSpeak page
- Added -safemode commandline parameter to skip loading any plugins.
- Added check for injected Ad-Aware dll which may crash the TeamSpeak client.
- In recent OS X versions, hotkeys may stop working after using the built-in updater. When installing from a disk image, they work fine. We are currently evaluating this issue. If you are an OS X user and require hotkeys, consider using the disk image installer instead of the updater.
- TSDNS now uses the list https://publicsuffix.org/list/public_suffix_list.dat to determine at what level the client should query for a TSDNS server. It will pick the domain 1 level below the domains on that list. For example: for a.b.c.co.uk it will pick c.co.uk since co.uk is on that list.
- Do not consider a teredo tunnel as a routable ipv6 address. If there is no other routable ipv6 address, this means the client will not try to resolve ipv6 addresses.
- Submenus temporarily removed from Self menu on OS X until we find a workaround for Qt 5.6.1 issue with submenus not updating properly.
- Overhauled Windows sound backend.
- Plugins can now load dynamic libraries from a subfolder with same name as plugin library (Windows only).
- Added missing 16x16_myts_account.png to "Origin" iconpack (gfx/default.zip)