Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 25 maart 2017 07:49, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: TeamSpeak

Versie 3.1.3 van de TeamSpeak-client is uitgekomen. Dit programma stelt gebruikers in staat om met elkaar te communiceren. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, OS X, Linux, FreeBSD en tegenwoordig ook voor iOS en Android. TeamSpeak is vooral populair onder gamers, die zo tijdens het onlinegamen kunnen overleggen met teamgenoten. Sinds versie 3.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: