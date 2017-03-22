Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 14 reacties
Bron: Kodi

Kodi logo (75 pix)Versie 17.1 van Kodi kon al een paar dagen worden opgehaald, maar nu zijn dan eindelijk ook de release notes beschikbaar gekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. Versie 17.1 is verder een zogenaamde bugfix-release en brengt de volgende verbeteringen met zich mee:

Fixes done in this release:
  • Update Estuary and Estouchy with some bugfixes and improvements
  • Fix EDL skipping
  • Fix slow song smartplaylist
  • Several PVR fixes
  • Update Chorus webinterface
  • Fix addons not being marked broken when they are updated with broken flag
  • Add limiter on random songs which should prevent large memory usage on big libraries
  • Improve keyboard mapping during button mapping
  • Improve analog stick handling
  • Improve plugin performance when building the content list
  • Include RTMP inputstream add-on for Windows
  • Don’t close subtitle stream when switching audio
  • Fix replaygain for music files
  • Fix controllers buttons on Android
  • Fix music cleanup hanging on large MySQL music database
  • Fix use of SMB on Android on new installs
  • Fix possible Kodi upgrade migration hang during add-on update process
  • Add check in Windows installer for Service Packs and updates that Kodi needs to operate
  • Don’t try to read tags from internet audio streams
  • Add setting to disable controller rumble on notifications

Versienummer 17.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kodi
Download http://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (14)
Vorige download

Update-historie

Reacties (14)

-114014+14+20+30Ongemodereerd8
+1 LCP
22 maart 2017 16:10
Add check in Windows installer for Service Packs and updates that Kodi needs to operate
Ik kan iedereen adviseren om Kodi vanuit de Windows Store te installeren.
Hiermee heb je een aantal voordelen:

- One click install- en de-install
- Automatische updates
- LiveTile (die hopelijk in toekomstige builds ook geütiliseerd wordt. Het is nu nog een statische Tile)
- Geen risico op malware door gemodificeerde installers o.i.d..
Reageer
+1 Abom
@LCP22 maart 2017 16:17
Hoe zit het met gebruik van addons in de Kodi vanuit de Windows Store? En hoe zit het met fine-tunen van config files?
Reageer
0 Iksie
@Abom22 maart 2017 16:43
Hoe zit het met gebruik van addons in de Kodi vanuit de Windows Store? En hoe zit het met fine-tunen van config files?
Ik gebruik de Kodi app uit de Windows Store en zie idd net automatisch geupdate naar 17.1. Addons zoals DVBLink PVR client en Exodus (mag dat?) werken gewoon.
Reageer
0 Wesley-groet
@LCP22 maart 2017 16:19
Op mijn wat oudere laptop draait 17 uit de windows store voor geen meter, is veel te zwaar. 16.1 via de kodi site draait wel prima
Reageer
0 jozuf
@Wesley-groet22 maart 2017 16:23
? Dat is raar. Ik draai het op een Celeron 1007U en performance is echt geen enkel issue.
Zal aan de UWP wrapper liggen dan, ik draai zelf de non Windows store versie. Heb liever helemaal zelf in de hand wanneer het update aangezien ik meerdere clients heb die allemaal gebruikmaken van een centrale (MySQL) DB.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jozuf op 22 maart 2017 16:24]

Reageer
0 Wesley-groet
@jozuf22 maart 2017 16:34
Ja op mijn vrij nieuwe desktop draait ie wel prima
Reageer
0 eehbiertje
@jozuf22 maart 2017 16:44
heb hetzelfde gehad.. 17 had moeite met br-rips op de laptop van mijn vriending
16 installeren en toen konden we zonder haperen en stotteren kijken.
Reageer
0 Djerro123
@LCP22 maart 2017 16:24
Grappig want als ik de store versie probeer dan kan ik geen connectie met mijn NAS maken en dus ben ik weer overgestapt naar de "oude" manier via de site.

Overigens hoop ik dat deze versie wat broodnodige touch verbeteringen met zich meebrengt, om een of andere manier klik ik altijd verkeerd in de nieuwe UI, is even wennen welke 'button' geselecteerd is vs waar je klikt. Dit komt met name voor als je door een lijst heen scrolt en dan iets onderaan aantikt; de selectie is dan nog op het midden van de lijst en dus registreert hij de "tik" wel maar niet op het juiste item.
Reageer
0 WeHoDo
22 maart 2017 16:23
Voorheen had ik altijd een linux/kodi installatie iso.
Nu kan ik deze niet meer vinden.

Is Kodi nu alleen een programma geworden en niet meer standaard met een linux distro?
Reageer
+1 StefanTs
@WeHoDo22 maart 2017 16:26
Dat was het altijd al. Libre/openelec zijn juist niet standaard.
Reageer
+1 Vanillekwark
@WeHoDo22 maart 2017 16:30
Kodi is altijd gewoon een programma geweest, maar er zijn ook altijd wel Linux distro's geweest die zich specialiseerden op een zo vloeiend mogelijke Kodi-ervaring.

Indien het om een Raspberry Pi gaat, kan je kijken naar b.v. Libre Elec. Heb je een volwaardige pc/laptop die je gebruikt voor Kodi, kan je kijken naar bijvoorbeeld GeexBox
Reageer
0 YoMarK
@WeHoDo22 maart 2017 16:28
Niet meer standaard, maar zie b.v. http://kodi.wiki/view/OpenELEC of http://kodi.wiki/view/LibreELEC

[Reactie gewijzigd door YoMarK op 22 maart 2017 16:28]

Reageer
0 gjmi
@WeHoDo22 maart 2017 16:33
Kodi was altijd al alleen een stukje software.

Je hebt alleen wel verschillende linux distro versies om Kodi heen gemaakt. Je bedoeld zeker kodibuntu, die zie ik zo snel ook niet meer staan.

je hebt nog andere alternatieven:
https://libreelec.tv (puur voor kodi geoptimaliseerd, niet veel andere dingen mogelijk naast kodi)
https://osmc.tv/ (iets minder geoptimaliseerd, meer mogelijk naast kodi)
Reageer
0 Vanillekwark
@gjmi22 maart 2017 16:41
Kodibuntu wordt, voor zover ik weet, niet meer onderhouden en is dus van de site van Kodi afgehaald :)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


