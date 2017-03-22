Versie 17.1 van Kodi kon al een paar dagen worden opgehaald, maar nu zijn dan eindelijk ook de release notes beschikbaar gekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. Versie 17.1 is verder een zogenaamde bugfix-release en brengt de volgende verbeteringen met zich mee:
Fixes done in this release:
- Update Estuary and Estouchy with some bugfixes and improvements
- Fix EDL skipping
- Fix slow song smartplaylist
- Several PVR fixes
- Update Chorus webinterface
- Fix addons not being marked broken when they are updated with broken flag
- Add limiter on random songs which should prevent large memory usage on big libraries
- Improve keyboard mapping during button mapping
- Improve analog stick handling
- Improve plugin performance when building the content list
- Include RTMP inputstream add-on for Windows
- Don’t close subtitle stream when switching audio
- Fix replaygain for music files
- Fix controllers buttons on Android
- Fix music cleanup hanging on large MySQL music database
- Fix use of SMB on Android on new installs
- Fix possible Kodi upgrade migration hang during add-on update process
- Add check in Windows installer for Service Packs and updates that Kodi needs to operate
- Don’t try to read tags from internet audio streams
- Add setting to disable controller rumble on notifications