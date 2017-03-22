Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 22 maart 2017 15:52, 14 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Kodi

Versie 17.1 van Kodi kon al een paar dagen worden opgehaald, maar nu zijn dan eindelijk ook de release notes beschikbaar gekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. Versie 17.1 is verder een zogenaamde bugfix-release en brengt de volgende verbeteringen met zich mee: