Door
Bron: Drupal, submitter: Zidane007nl

Drupal logo Versie 8.2.7 van Drupal is uitgebracht, een update die enkele beveiligingsproblemen moet verhelpen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Nieuw in versie 8.2 is onder meer dat er blokken voor tekst of media op pagina's geplaatst kunnen worden zonder dat je daar eerst voor naar een andere administratiepagina hoeft te gaan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor tijdsperiodes toegevoegd, waar voorheen alleen een specifiek tijdstip kon worden gebruikt. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Release notes

This release fixes security vulnerabilities. Sites are urged to upgrade immediately after reading the notes below and the security announcements:

This release also includes a security-related update for the phpunit dev dependency. Since 8.2.3, packaged Drupal releases no longer contain development PHP libraries. See Drupal 8 will no longer include dev dependencies in release packages for more information. This update ensures that Drupal core requires the most secure version of phpunit available, so you should update any sites that do include dev dependencies with this version. Using dev dependencies in production is still not recommended. Be sure to follow the update instructions completely, including removing old files.

No other fixes are included.

No changes have been made to the .htaccess, web.config, robots.txt or default settings.php files in this release, so upgrading custom versions of those files is not necessary.

Drupal 8 install (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.2.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-8.2.7.tar.gz
Bestandsgrootte 11,53MB
Licentietype GPL
