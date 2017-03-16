AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non-gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. Deze uitgave, die door AMD als optioneel wordt aangeduid, voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor het spel Mass Effect: Andromeda. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.
Support For
Fixed Issues
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Up to 12% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 8GB when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.3.1RS-112
- AMD Optimized Tessellation Profile added
Known Issues
- Texture corruption may be observed in The Division on some surfaces using the DirectX12 API.
- For Honor may experience texture flickering or a black screen in game menus or when performing a task switch in 4x Multi GPU system configurations.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands may sometimes fail to launch in three or four way Multi GPU enabled system configurations.
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands may experience flicker in Multi GPU system configurations when performing a task switch or changing graphics settings while the game is running.
- Battlefield 1 may fail to launch using Origin or Radeon Settings if it has an enabled profile in the Radeon Settings Game Manager. Users can disable the Battlefield 1 profile if they are experiencing issues with launching.
- Application profiles in Radeon Settings may fail to retain after system log off or reboot for some gaming applications.
- AMD FreeSync technology mode may not be compatible or function with Sniper Elite 4.
- Enabling supersampling in Sniper Elite 4 may cause image cropping.
- Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows user after toggling AMD CrossFire technology mode.
- A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
- Shadow Warrior 2 may fail to enable Multi GPU on game launch due to a missing application profile in Radeon Settings.
- The XBOX DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
- Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
- Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.
- Radeon ReLive may stop working after hot unplugging of a secondary display.
- Radeon ReLive will not allow recording settings to change with Instant Replay enabled. A workaround is to disable Instant Replay and change settings then enable Instant Replay.
- Vulkan applications may experience a game hang when using Radeon ReLive to record.
- Radeon ReLive will not notify an end user of low disk space during recording.
- System information overlay is only generated on first run and will not be repopulated when system configuration is changed.
- Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.