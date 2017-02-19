Versie 12 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Automatically enclose selection with braces

The option is enabled by default and allows you to enclose a selection with braces like (), [] or {}.

E.g. Select a text like "ABC" and press '('. The selection is now enclosed "(ABC)".

The option is enabled by default and allows you to enclose a selection with quotes like "", '' or “”.

E.g. Select a text like 'ABC' and press '"'. The selection is now enclosed '"ABC"'.

"Select Brace Enclosed" will select everything between the tags.

"Select Brace Enclosed (with braces)" will select the tags as well.

"Select Brace Enclosed" will select everything inside the tag.

"Select Brace Enclosed (with braces)" will select "<" and ">" as well.

The function "Select Tag" will always select the entire start/end tag block.

Removed the functions to select tag text and tag blocks, since it's already covered by the functions above.



Convert panel

Made some changes in the "Date/Time span calculator" and replaces the date and time pickers to make date and time selection easier.



Join lines (prompt for options)

Added a new menu item to prompt for options before joining lines.

Options available are:

Do not add spaces between lines

Preserve paragraphs

Remove leading white spaces

User toolbar (quickbar)

Redesigned the quickbar and renamed it "User Toolbar". It only have two pages now. "Code" and "Script".

The code toolbar is customizable so it's possible to display more buttons or hide some unwanted ones.

All editor toolbar buttons are available in the user toolbar. They are hidden by default but if you wish, you can enable them (right click over toolbar and select customize) and close the editor toolbar.



Themes and editor colors

Added several new visual styles and a new style color file with editor colors that can be used with the "Onyx Blue" style.



Toolbar image lists

The editor load the appropriate image list based on the DPI of the current monitor from disk. The standard lists are available in five sizes: 16x16, 20x20, 24x24, 32x32 and 48x48.

It is possible to create your own image lists used in toolbars, menus and panels throughout the program. In the program folder there is a tool called "ImageListEditor.exe", which I wrote for this purpose. You can add this as a tool to the "Tools" menu and start modify existing image lists or create new ones.

You can actually add images of any size you want. The added images are then resized (the resize function produce very good quality images). But you still get the best quality if you use images (glyphs) of the same size as the image list use.

The image lists are available in "[AppData]\Roaming\RJ TextEd\ImageLists\". In the same folder you'll find an option file "ImageLists.ini" you can edit and add your own image list(s) to.

I would appreciate any contribution from users.



Import diff file

Added menu items to import diff files. The imported file is used to patch the current document. You are able to make changes to the text before it is inserted.



Text compare

Fixed several issues in the text compare algorithm. It should handle Unicode properly now and yield better results.



Chrome preview

Updated the chrome libraries to version 3.2883 (Chrome v65). Flash is enabled and should work if you have a flash player installed.



Online help

The help is now located Online. This to make sure the help is displayed properly on high DPI monitors.

You can download the help as an CHM file and add it as a tool, if you want to use a local file instead. Available from https://www.rj-texted.se/downloads



Splash screen

The splash screen should display on the correct monitor in a multi monitor setup. The splash window and text is scaled properly now on high DPI monitors.

The splash screen should now always display the correct version and if it's a 32 or 64 bit executable.



Misc

SFTP component has been updated.

Regex component has been updated.

Bugs