Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 4 februari 2017 09:26, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Drupal, submitter: TwiQ_Media

Versie 8.2.6 van Drupal is uitgebracht, de laatste geplande update uit de 8.2-serie. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Nieuw in versie 8.2 is onder meer dat er blokken voor tekst of media op pagina's geplaatst kunnen worden zonder dat je daar eerst voor naar een andere administratiepagina hoeft te gaan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor tijdsperiodes toegevoegd, waar voorheen alleen een specifiek tijdstip kon worden gebruikt. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit: