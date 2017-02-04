Versie 8.2.6 van Drupal is uitgebracht, de laatste geplande update uit de 8.2-serie. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Nieuw in versie 8.2 is onder meer dat er blokken voor tekst of media op pagina's geplaatst kunnen worden zonder dat je daar eerst voor naar een andere administratiepagina hoeft te gaan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor tijdsperiodes toegevoegd, waar voorheen alleen een specifiek tijdstip kon worden gebruikt. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Release notes
This is the final scheduled patch release of the 8.2.x series aside from critical or security fixes. The next stable release planned for Drupal 8 will be the Drupal 8.3.0 minor release, which is scheduled for April 5, 2017. Sites should plan to update to 8.3.0 once it is released in order to continue receiving bug and security fixes. An alpha release is available for testing.
This release only contains bug fixes, along with documentation and testing improvements. Translators should take note of a handful of minor string changes since the last release. The following important issues are resolved in 8.2.6:
Additionally, the following test failures have been resolved:
- Stale dependencies passed to onDependencyRemoval() result in data loss on uninstallation
- Update Symfony components to ~2.8.16 This update was necessary in order to make Drupal 8 compatible with PHP 7.1.
- New JavaScript test methods have been added
- Postgres fail in Drupal\Tests\path\Kernel\Migrate\d6\MigrateUrlAliasTest
- Random test failure in DateRangeFieldTest
- Random fail in CopyFileTest
- Random Test Failure with "failed to open stream" for temporary://.htaccess
- Intermittent test fails in LocaleUpdateTest::testUpdateImportSourceRemote()
- UpdatePathTestBase tests randomly failing