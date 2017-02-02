QNAP heeft versie 4.2.3 uitgebracht van de firmware die op diverse modellen van zijn nas-apparaten staat en inmiddels is ook de eerste update met enkele bugfixes beschikbaar. Het eerste wat opvalt in versie 4.2 is de geheel vernieuwde interface. Daarnaast is de beveiliging verbeterd. Zo kan er nu een tweetrapsinlogprocedure worden ingesteld, via een met een app gegenereerde inlogcode. Verder kan er nu naar verschillende apparaten tegelijk media worden gestreamd en zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtualisatie en Storage Management. De complete changelog is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:
- Fixed an issue where Qfinder could not display the direct link IP address of the second Mac when users connected two Macs to the NAS via Thunderbolt.
- Fixed an issue where users could not select pre-defined domain names when sharing files via emails or to social networking websites in Photo Station.
- Fixed an issue where administrators could not access the @Recycle folder via SMB after applying folder permission settings.
- Fixed an issue where the RTC (real-time clock) time would change after users enabled the NTP service and then restarted the NAS.
- Fixed an issue where File Station would display the string "online streaming" in Japanese when the system language was set to Korean.
- Fixed an issue where a dialog box that was expected to appear did not pop up when users performed "Replace Disks One by One" on a legacy volume in Storage Manager.
- Fixed an issue where all internal and external antivirus scan jobs would disappear from the scan job list when users attempted to scan external folders after unplugging external drives.
- Fixed an issue where users could not access Ubuntu 16.04 via the remote desktop URL in Linux Station.
- Fixed an issue where search results in File Station would not include files stored not in their owner's folders when users searched by file owners.
- Fixed an issue where users could not transfer multiple files via AFP due to splicing issues.
- Fixed heap overflow vulnerabilities.
- Fixed firmware update vulnerabilities. For more information, see solution NAS-201701-18 in QNAP Security Bulletins and Advisories.
QTS 4.3.2.0060 for TS-X53BInitial release
QTS4.3.2.0050 Public beta 2New feature
- Added support for the linear expansion of static volumes through expansion units.
- Added new disk icons in Storage Manager to help distinguish between HDDs and SSDs.
- Network & Virtual Switch now provides Basic Mode and Advanced Mode to meet different needs.
- Added the option to restore files to the specified paths in Snapshot Replica
- Added support for creating read/write cache with single drive, RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 configurations.
- Added support for the USB 3.1 PCIe card USB-U31A2P01 on the following NAS models: TVS-463/663/863/863+, TS-563, TS-463U/863U/1263U, TVS-471/671/871, TVS-471U/671U/871U, TVS-682/882/1282, TVS-682T/882/1282T, and TES-1885U/3085U.
- Added support for installing up to 4 REXP-1000 Pro expansion units on the TVS-x73 series.
- Users can now obtain support for exFAT file system through purchasing the exFAT driver license.
- Fixed an issue where error messages would appear in certain applications after users set a virtual switch as the default gateway.
- Fixed an issue where users might not be able to install Container Station successfully if Media Streaming Add-on was not updated to the latest version.
- Fixed an issue where users could not launch Virtualization Station after disabling secure connection in Control Panel.
- Fixed an issue where HybridDesk Station 3.1.7 could not detect the 4K resolution on certain TVs.
- Fixed an issue where users could not import their own .ovpn configuration files in QVPN.
- Fixed an issue where users could not establish a VPN connection after creating a virtual switch using the LAN IP address on the server side.
- Fixed an issue where TS-469 Pro would not restart at the time specified in Power Schedule.
- Fixed an issue where the originally enabled L2TP/IPsec VPN service would become disabled after firmware update from 4.2.2 to 4.3.2.
- Fixed an issue where local-to-remote RTRR jobs occasionally could not access the destination folders on remote FTP servers.
- Fixed an issue where duplicate files would be corrupted when users accessed a shared folder via SMB and then created copies of files in the same folder.
- Fixed an issue where QVPN would take a long time to load after users set up a virtual switch with the LAN IP address and then updated the firmware version from 4.2.2 to 4.3.2.