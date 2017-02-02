Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 2 februari 2017 14:06, 8 reacties • Feedback

Bron: QNAP, submitter: eranou

QNAP heeft versie 4.2.3 uitgebracht van de firmware die op diverse modellen van zijn nas-apparaten staat en inmiddels is ook de eerste update met enkele bugfixes beschikbaar. Het eerste wat opvalt in versie 4.2 is de geheel vernieuwde interface. Daarnaast is de beveiliging verbeterd. Zo kan er nu een tweetrapsinlogprocedure worden ingesteld, via een met een app gegenereerde inlogcode. Verder kan er nu naar verschillende apparaten tegelijk media worden gestreamd en zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtualisatie en Storage Management. De complete changelog is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies ziet er als volgt uit: