Krita 3.1.2 is the first bugfix release in the 3.1 release series. But there are a few extra new features thrown in for good measure!

Import audio files to help with syncing voices and music. In the demo on the left, Timothée Giet shows how scrubbing and playback work when working with audio.

Available audio formats are WAV, MP3, OGG, and FLAC

A checkbox was added in the Render animation dialog to include the audio while exporting

See the documentation for more information on how to set it up and use the audio import feature.

Audio is not yet available in the Linux appimages. It is an experimental feature, with no guarantee that it works correctly yet — we need your feedback!

Ctrl key continue mode for Outline Selection tool: if you press ctrl while drawing an outline selection, the selection isn’t completed when you lift the stylus from the tablet. You can continue drawing the selection from an arbitrary point.

Allow deselection by clicking with a selection tool: you can now deselect with a single click with any selection tool.

Added a checkbox for enabling HiDPI to the settings dialog.

remove the export to PDF functionality. It is having too many issues right now. (BUG:372439)

There are also a lot of bug fixes. Check the full release notes!