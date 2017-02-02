Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 10 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. Build 15025 is net als de vorige uitgave alleen geschikt voor de pc en niet voor mobiele apparaten. Verder kunnen alleen gebruikers van een 64bit-versie updaten, de 32bit-versie is wegens een probleem niet uitgebracht. Microsoft is van plan om in april een grote update voor Windows 10 uit te brengen, de zogenaamde Creators Update, en hierin zitten een groot aantal veranderingen, waaronder voor de webbrowser Edge, het startmenu en de weergave van vensters. Insider Preview build 15025 is een uitgave uit de zogenaamde fast ring en bevat voornamelijk bugfixes.

Announcing braille support in Narrator: We love getting feedback from our visually-impaired Insiders and implementing features to support your needs. It’s so important that we keep our diverse customers in mind as we co-create with you. Today, we are excited to announce braille support for Narrator . This experience is currently in beta. So try it out and give us feedback! In order to use braille with Narrator, you will need to do the following:

Ensure Narrator is running. Then go to Settings > Ease of Access (WIN + U) and under the Narrator settings, activate the “Download Braille” button. You will be prompted to install braille support.

Under Settings > Ease of Access, activate the “Enable braille” button and add a braille display. Note that USB and serial connections for the display are supported.

Under Settings > Ease of Access, choose the language and braille table you want to use.

Note detailed documentation about braille display key mappings will be made available in the Narrator User Guide closer to when the Windows 10 Creators Update is released.

NOTE: There are coexistence issues with braille support and third party screen readers. Until the documentation is available, we recommend that braille be enabled for Narrator only on PCs that do not also have a third-party screen reader configured to use a braille display.

New mono audio option in Ease of Access settings: Visually impaired users use a screen reader application to read the PC screen content and information to them, and frequently use headphones or earbuds to hear the computer when in meetings or having conversations with others. When doing so, they generally use only one earbud to hear the PC in one ear so the other ear is free to hear conversations and sounds around them. That can cause them to not hear sounds that may be directed to the other earbud. In order to change the sound to be mono mode and so all audio is directed to both ears, they used to need a physical earphone adapter. You can now switch your audio to mono straight from the new Audio section under Settings > Ease of Access > Other options.

Introducing Collections in Feedback Hub: A few months ago, we asked you what was one of your biggest pieces of feedback about the Feedback Hub. You said, “too many duplicate pieces of feedback!”. We love working with you to create a better experience for everyone using the Feedback Hub, so today we are so happy to announce Collections. Collections are now live in Feedback Hub starting with app version 1.1612.10251.0.

A Collection groups together feedback for similar problems and suggestions into single items that bring together all the voices who expressed that sentiment in one place. All of your individual voices will be amplified when your feedback and upvotes are joined together into collections, and you’ll be able to see just how big your voice can become. Same as with individual feedback, you’ll be able to upvote Collections, upload screenshots to show the engineering team a problem you’re seeing or a suggestion you have, and comment on the feedback with others.

Thank you for your feedback, Insiders. Because of you, the Feedback Hub is becoming better for ALL customers.

More night light improvements: The night light color temperature range has been extended to go down to very red (1200 K) and the entire range of the slider now works correctly.

Other changes, improvements, and fixes for PC

[GAMING] We fixed the issue where clicking on certain elements in desktop (Win32) games causes the game to minimize and cannot be restored.

Windows Insiders should no longer have trouble connecting to certain Google sites due to an implementation of a new security model being rolled out to further enhance user security.

Extensions in Microsoft Edge are back to working as expected.

App developers can now request to pin their primary tile, just like secondary tiles, allowing apps to highlight their awesome live tiles – see this blog post for more info.

Quicken 2017 should launch and working normally again.

Windows Insiders will no longer see a “Mixed Reality” entry on the main page of Settings.

We fixed an issue Insiders may have experienced where the Network flyout would unexpectedly appear blank instead of listing available Wi-Fi networks.

We fixed an issue where the custom color picker in Color Settings might stop working when selecting new colors.

We fixed an issue where certain colors in the recent colors section of Colors Settings would unexpectedly not appear selected after being selected.

We fixed an issue where if you downloaded a theme from the Store, deleted it, then downloaded it again, it wouldn’t appear in Themes Settings.

We’ve improved the performance when using point erase to ease ink in Sketchpad.

We’ve updated the Windows Ink Workspace so it will now remember your most recently selected stencil (ruler or protractor) and keep that choice the next time you open Sketchpad.

We fixed an issue where, after upgrading, some Insiders were left with certain tiles that couldn’t be unpinned from Start. We also fixed an issue where pinning a tile might unexpectedly add it in the middle of an existing group of tiles.

We fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders using PCs with certain older chipsets seeing colored boxes in the place of text and various other UI in UWPs apps.

We fixed an issue where desktop shortcuts pointing at URLs weren’t working for some Insiders.

We fixed an issue resulting in not being able to tab over to Other Users section on the login screen using only the keyboard.

We fixed an issue resulting in Microsoft Edge sometimes freezing for a short after using CTRL+C to copy selected text in the address bar.

We fixed an issue resulting in the shadows behind the set aside tabs in Microsoft Edge not being as dark as expected – the thumbnails should pop more now.

We fixed an issue with notification toast priority from recent flights where an alarm or skype call toast would not interrupt a reminder toast.

We fixed an issue where some captive portal Wi-Fi networks might fail to connect during OOBE, and if a captive portal network was using DNS hijacking to redirect to a secure site, the captive portal app would crash and you wouldn’t be able to clear the portal.

We fixed an issue where Yes/No voice commands in the Wi-Fi portion of OOBE weren’t working.

We fixed an issue resulting in the screen flashing and explorer crashing in a loop for some Insiders if they entered Safe Mode on recent builds.

We fixed an issue for devices with TPM chips on 15019 where the TPM was unexpectedly not able to start.

We fixed an issue where a window might appear to get “stuck” on the mouse when releasing it after dragging to resize it – requiring an extra click to let go.

We fixed an issue resulting in poor quality scaling of taskbar and task view thumbnail previews. We also fixed an issue where periodically when you moved your mouse to hover over a taskbar thumbnail preview, it might unexpectedly immediately dismiss.

