Microsoft heeft nieuwe testversies van Windows 10 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. Voor de pc kan build 15048 worden opgehaald, voor mobiele apparaten is dat 15047. Microsoft is van plan om in april een grote update voor Windows 10 uit te brengen, de zogenaamde Creators Update, en hierin zitten een groot aantal veranderingen, waaronder voor de webbrowser Edge, het startmenu en de weergave van vensters. Beide Insider Preview builds zijn een uitgave uit de zogenaamde fast ring en bevatten voornamelijk bugfixes.
Other changes, improvements, and fixes for PC
Other changes, improvements, and fixes for Mobile
- We fixed the issue where some UWP apps may unexpectedly appear with their app package name in the title bar as opposed to the app name. A lot of you sent us screenshots of this in the Feedback Hub and we were able to debug the issue quickly. Thank you!.
- [GAMING] We fixed the issue where some popular games might minimize to the taskbar when launched.
- We fixed an issue where copy and pasting URLs to and from the Microsoft Edge address bar with spaces wouldn’t convert spaces into %20.
- We fixed an issue resulting in the LastPass extension for Microsoft Edge sometimes unexpectedly failing to show its autofill buttons on recent builds.
- We fixed a recent issue resulting in unexpected characters sometimes being pasted when pasting into certain websites using Microsoft Edge.
- We fixed an issue where using the mouse wheel to scrolling in Microsoft Edge might not work if the window was made smaller or moved to a different monitor.
- We adjusted Microsoft Edge’s “Find on page” logic so that now as you go through the results the webpage should scroll so the found text is more central on the page.
- We fixed an issue for those flighting recent builds on laptops, changing brightness would stop working after the first time the laptop lid had been closed and reopened when the “Lid Close Action” power policy was set to “Do nothing”.
- We fixed an issue that could result in not being able to type into search boxes in certain UWP apps.
- We fixed an issue resulting in clicked Cortana search results not opening when typing using the MS Pinyin IME.
- We fixed an issue where cross device notifications from a particular phone might unexpectedly appear in two separate groups in the Action Center.
- We fixed an issue resulting in emails from Outlook 2016 not opening in the foreground after tapping on the corresponding notification.
Known issues for PC
- Adding a new card / paying with an existing card works again Microsoft Wallet.
- We fixed an issue resulting in the play/pause buttons when watching videos in Microsoft Edge taking two taps to work immediately after opening the video full screen.
- We fixed an issue where the Data Usage page in Settings might be unexpectedly missing info about cellular data usage.
- We fixed an issue resulting in certain characters on the Polish keyboard not working in Continuum when typing in the Microsoft Edge address bar.
- Cortana’s background is now black rather than the previous dark grey.
- We fixed an issue where after some time the -word option might stop appear in the candidate pane for words added to the typing dictionary.
- We fixed an issue resulting in task switcher being unexpectedly slower to launch in recent flights.
- We fixed an issue resulting in a flicker on certain devices, such as the Lumia 950, when interacting with the Maps app after rotating the phone into landscape mode.
- We fixed an issue where dragging the position indicator in the video progress slider in Microsoft Edge would back to 0 upon release.
- We fixed an issue resulting in notifications from SIM 2 on dual SIM phones not appearing in the Action Center.
Known issues for Mobile
- If you did the workaround to fix the corrupted registry key to get Build 15042, please DO this to re-enabled IPv6.
- Some PCs will fail to update to this build at 71% and roll-back to the previous build. See this forum post for details.
- If you have Symantec/Norton anti-virus software installed on your PC, you may get an 0x80070228 error when attempting to download this build. See this forum post for details.
- If you have additional language packs installed, this build will fail to download and install. You can follow the steps in this forum post to get unblocked.
- [GAMING] Certain hardware configurations may cause the broadcast live review window in the Game bar to flash Green while you are Broadcasting. This does not affect the quality of your broadcast and is only visible to the Broadcaster.
- Issues may occur when exploring pages using the F12 Developer Tools in Microsoft Edge with cross-origin iframes (e.g. the DOM explorer shows only the iframe DOM, the Console frame selector doesn’t list the iframes, etc.).
- Pressing F12 to open the Developer Tools in Microsoft Edge while F12 is open and focused may not return focus to the tab F12 is opened against, and vice-versa.
- Sometimes launching F12 will launch the F12 window behind the active Microsoft Edge window.
- Insiders with multiple monitors may encounter an issue where one of the monitors stops rendering (with the exception of the mouse). While rebooting will fix it, you can also resolve the issue via Settings > System > Display under the Multiple displays section, set it to only use the monitor that’s functional, then set it back to “Extend these displays” and the issue should be resolved.
- Speech packs may be unable to download on this build.