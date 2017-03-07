Door Bart van Klaveren, dinsdag 7 maart 2017 19:21, 4 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Microsoft

Microsoft heeft nieuwe testversies van Windows 10 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. Voor de pc kan build 15048 worden opgehaald, voor mobiele apparaten is dat 15047. Microsoft is van plan om in april een grote update voor Windows 10 uit te brengen, de zogenaamde Creators Update, en hierin zitten een groot aantal veranderingen, waaronder voor de webbrowser Edge, het startmenu en de weergave van vensters. Beide Insider Preview builds zijn een uitgave uit de zogenaamde fast ring en bevatten voornamelijk bugfixes.