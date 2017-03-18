Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 18 maart 2017 18:14, 3 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Microsoft, submitter: Nijl

Microsoft heeft nieuwe testversies van Windows 10 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 15061 en is alleen geschikt voor de pc. Microsoft is van plan om in april een grote update voor Windows 10 uit te brengen, de zogenaamde Creators Update, en hierin zitten een groot aantal veranderingen, waaronder voor de webbrowser Edge, het startmenu en de weergave van vensters. Nu het eindpunt in zicht komt verschijnen er om de paar dagen wel een nieuwe uitgave. De release notes voor deze uitgave, die er een is uit de zogenaamde fast ring, ziet er als volgt uit: