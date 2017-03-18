Microsoft heeft nieuwe testversies van Windows 10 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 15061 en is alleen geschikt voor de pc. Microsoft is van plan om in april een grote update voor Windows 10 uit te brengen, de zogenaamde Creators Update, en hierin zitten een groot aantal veranderingen, waaronder voor de webbrowser Edge, het startmenu en de weergave van vensters. Nu het eindpunt in zicht komt verschijnen er om de paar dagen wel een nieuwe uitgave. De release notes voor deze uitgave, die er een is uit de zogenaamde fast ring, ziet er als volgt uit:
Other changes, improvements, and fixes for PC
Known issues for PC
- We fixed an issue resulting in some unexpected visual distortion when watching certain mp4 videos in Movies and TV on recent flights.
- We fixed an issue resulting in OOBE crashing when you tapped the birthday date field when creating a new account and email address.
- We fixed a recent issue resulting in certain VPN connections being unexpecting missing from Network Connections.
- We fixed an issue where in recent flights, some Direct3D 9 games might periodically fail to launch. To work around this, it was necessary that your default display resolution be the recommended setting for your system. You can now return your display configuration to your preferred settings.
- You will be unable to download new (additional) language packs on this build. Currently installed language packs will not be impacted.
- If your PC fails to install this build on reboot with the error 8024a112, reboot manually again. If your PC appears to hang during the reboot, power your PC off and back on and the install will proceed.
- Some Insiders have reported seeing this error “Some updates were cancelled. We’ll keep trying in case new updates become available” in Windows Update. If you encounter it, please try deleting the following registry key:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\WindowsUpdate\Auto Update\RequestedAppCategories\8b24b027-1dee-babb-9a95-3517dfb9c552See this forum post for more details.
- Some apps and games may crash due to a misconfiguration of advertising ID that happened in a prior build. Specifically, this issue affects new user accounts that were created on Build 15031. The misconfiguration can continue to persist after upgrading to later builds. The ACL on the registry key incorrectly denies access to the user and you can delete the following registry key to get out of this state:
HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\AdvertisingInfo
- There is a bug where if you need to restart your PC due to a pending update like with the latest Surface firmware updates, the restart reminder dialog doesn’t pop up. You should check Settings > Update & security > Windows Update to see if a restart is required.
- [GAMING] Certain hardware configurations may cause the broadcast live review window in the Game bar to flash Green while you are Broadcasting. This does not affect the quality of your broadcast and is only visible to the Broadcaster.