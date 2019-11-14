Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Windows 10 1909

Zoals eerder vermeld tussen de nieuwsberichten, heeft Microsoft Windows 10 versie 1909 uitgebracht. Dit is de tweede omvangrijke Windows-update die Microsoft dit jaar uitbrengt. Ieder jaar verschijnen er twee van zulke feature updates. Versie 1909 is echter een bescheiden update, met weinig nieuwe mogelijkheden. Microsoft heeft eerder al een lijst van de nieuwe functies en wijzigingen online gezet. Windows 10-versie 1909 biedt onder andere meer instelopties voor notificaties en de mogelijkheid om vanuit de taakbalk afspraken toe te voegen aan de agenda. Ook draait de zoekfunctie van de verkenner voortaan op Windows Search.

What's new in Windows 10, version 1909

The next feature update for Windows 10 (known in the Windows Insider Program as 19H2) will be a scoped set of features for select performance improvements, enterprise features, and quality enhancements. To deliver these updates in a less disruptive fashion, we will deliver this feature update in a new way, using servicing technology (like the monthly update process) for customers running the May 2019 Update who choose to update to the new release. For more details on how we will be releasing this feature update–please read this blog post from John Cable. When 19H2 is officially released, it will be referred to as “version 1909.”

The following new features are being introduced as part of this update.
  • This update will be published to WSUS so that customers can deploy and manage Insider Preview builds alongside their standard ConfigMan/WSUS approach.
  • We are offering pre-release support for 19H2 offered to Windows Insider Program for Business (WIP4Biz) customers who face blocking issues that prevent them from feature evaluation or device use.
  • Windows containers require matched host and container version. This restricts customers and limits Windows containers from supporting mixed-version container pod scenarios This update includes 5 fixes to address this and allow the host to run down-level containers on up-level for process (Argon) isolation.
  • A fix to allow OEMs to reduce the inking latency based on the hardware capabilities of their devices rather than being stuck with latency selected on typical hardware configuration by the OS.
  • Key-rolling or Key-rotation feature enables secure rolling of Recovery passwords on MDM managed AAD devices upon on demand request from Microsoft Intune/MDM tools or upon every time recovery password is used to unlock the BitLocker protected drive. This feature will help prevent accidental recovery password disclosure as part of manual BitLocker drive unlock by users.
  • A change to enable third-party digital assistants to voice activate above the Lock screen.
  • You can now quickly create an event straight from the Calendar flyout on the Taskbar. Just select the date and time at the lower right corner of the Taskbar to open the Calendar flyout and pick your desired date and start typing in the text box–you’ll now see inline options to set a time and location.
  • The navigation pane on the Start menu now expands when you hover over it with your mouse to better inform where clicking goes.
  • We have added friendly images to show what is meant by “banner” and “Action Center” when adjusting the notifications on apps in order to make these settings more approachable and understandable.
  • Notifications settings under Settings > System > Notifications will now default to sorting notification senders by most recently shown notification, rather than sender name. This makes it easier to find and configure frequent and recent senders. We have also added a setting to turn off playing sound when notifications appear.
  • We now show the options to configure and turn off notifications from an app/website right on the notification, both as a banner and in Action Center.
  • We have added a “Manage notifications” button to the top of Action Center that launches the main “Notifications & actions” Settings page.
  • We have added additional debugging capabilities for newer Intel processors. This is only relevant for hardware manufacturers.
  • We have made general battery life and power efficiency improvements for PCs with certain processors.
  • A CPU may have multiple “favored” cores (logical processors of the highest available scheduling class). To provide better performance and reliability, we have implemented a rotation policy that distributes work more fairly among these favored cores.
  • We have enabled Windows Defender Credential Guard for ARM64 devices for additional protection against credential theft for enterprises deploying ARM64 devices in their organizations.
  • We have enabled the ability for enterprises to supplement the Windows 10 in S Mode policy to allow traditional Win32 (desktop) apps from Microsoft Intune.
  • We’re updating the search box in File Explorer to now be powered by Windows Search. This change will help integrate your OneDrive content online with the traditional indexed results.
  • We have added the ability for Narrator and other assistive technologies to read and learn where the FN key is located on keyboards and what state it is in (locked versus unlocked).
Versienummer 10 1909
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2019/11/12/how-to-get-the-windows-10-november-2019-update/#wh8WtjO78tIHBr4B.97
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 14-11-2019 09:29
32 • submitter: 2bad4u

14-11-2019 • 09:29

32 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: 2bad4u

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (32)

+2aToMac
14 november 2019 10:20
Windows 10, versions 1903 and 1909 share a common core operating system with an identical set of system files. As a result, the new features in Windows 10, version 1909 were included in the latest monthly quality update for Windows 10, version 1903 (released October 8, 2019), but are currently in a dormant/disabled state. These new features will remain dormant until they are turned on via an “enablement package,” a small, quick-to-install “master switch” that simply activates the Windows 10, version 1909 features.
Dat verklaart waarom de download en installatie zo snel ging.
Reageer
+13raser
@aToMac14 november 2019 16:05
Dat verklaart waarom ik afgelopen week een update had die zo traag installeerde dat ik ging twijfelen of het geen 1909 release was.
Reageer
+1gwystyl
14 november 2019 11:31
Download wel, installatie ho maar.... zowel als standaard update (cumulatieve update 2019-11) als net daaronder bij de optionele update (onderdelen update naar 2019-09) krijg ik fout 0x800f081f. Als ik daar op zoek kom ik op .Net 3.5 Framework installatiefouten uit, maar geen van de genoemde oplossingen werkt (ook niet na leegmaken/resetten windows update, computer opnieuw opstarten etc)
Reageer
Auteur+1Qwerty-273
@gwystyl14 november 2019 11:35
Wellicht ook eens de .NET framework repair tool proberen?
https://devblogs.microsof...et-framework-repair-tool/
https://support.microsoft...-repair-tool-is-available
Reageer
+1gwystyl
@Qwerty-27314 november 2019 12:30
Dank voor de suggestie, maar dat helpt ook niet.
Reageer
+2nesva072
@gwystyl14 november 2019 15:20
Je kan ook direct het benodigde CAB-bestand installeren via Add-Package:

http://www.damirscorner.c...onOfNet35InWindows10.html
Reageer
+1gwystyl
@nesva07214 november 2019 15:29
Ook geprobeerd nav je tip, maar hoewel dit succesvol lijkt te verlopen (net als het doorlopen van de repair tool of installeren van netfx3 via dism zowel online als offline met de ISO's van 1903v1 (mei), 1903v2 (sep) of 1909 blijft de error terugkomen :X

[Reactie gewijzigd door gwystyl op 14 november 2019 15:30]

Reageer
+1nesva072
@gwystyl14 november 2019 15:43
Is de update KB4530743 geïnstalleerd? :

https://www.catalog.updat...com/Search.aspx?q=4530743

Zo nee, zou ik deze eerst proberen te installeren, zo ja, dan zou ik proberen de cumulatieve update uit de update catalog te downloaden, deze met 7-Zip uit te pakken en deze dan als CAB-bestand te installeren via Add-Package.
Reageer
+1gwystyl
@nesva07215 november 2019 08:46
Heb ik geïnstalleerd, maar dat lost het probleem helaas ook niet op.

btw dank voor alle (hier lichtelijk off-topic maar wel nuttige) tips
Reageer
+1Dargazo
@gwystyl14 november 2019 15:51
Een tijd terug had ik zelf problemen met 3.5 (weet de error code helaas niet meer) . Oplossing bij mij was om toen de (niet Engelse) .NET Framework language packs te deïnstalleren. Daarna draaide Windows update weer soepel... Heel apart... 8)7
Reageer
+1gwystyl
@Dargazo15 november 2019 08:45
Dank voor je reactie, maar ik heb (blijkbaar) geen language packs geïnstalleerd.
Reageer
+1ESTANNY
14 november 2019 17:34
Net de Windows update versie 1909 geprobeerd te installeren en het gaf me een download error 0xc1900223 boodschap. Geen probleem dacht ik, even gewacht en terug in gang gezet en de update versie is weg. Hij is gewoon niet meer beschikbaar, mijn versie van Windows is nog steeds op 1809.
Reageer
+1nesva072
@ESTANNY14 november 2019 18:33
Je kan ook updaten naar versie 1909 met de Windows 10 Update Assistant:

https://www.thewindowsclu...e-v1703-upgrade-assistant

https://www.thewindowsclub.com/windows-10-upgrade-assistant
Reageer
0Phusebox
@nesva07218 november 2019 08:26
Wat ik ook doe ik krijg alleen maar de mei update te zien, ook op die website...
Reageer
+1foxathome
14 november 2019 11:26
Op 03-09-2019 MediaCreationTool1903.exe (10.0.18362.1) gedownload. Deze ging erg vaak mis als je een Windows 10 installatie vanaf de USB-stick wilde installeren.

Op 14-10-2019 heb ik MediaCreationTool1903.exe (10.0.18362.418) gedownload.
Deze had het probleem niet meer dat de installatie vanaf een USB-stick vaak niet goed ging.

Vandaag download ik MediaCreationTool1909.exe (10.0.18362.418).
Exact even groot als de vorige download voor 1903 (18.804 kB), exact hetzelfde versienummer (10.0.18362.418), er is dus letterlijk niets aan het installatiebestand veranderd...
Reageer
0Vinzz
@foxathome14 november 2019 17:05
Ik heb nog nooit problemen gehad met usb installs welke zijn gemaakt door die tool(s). MD5 gecheckt?
Reageer
0foxathome
@Vinzz14 november 2019 20:23
Dit was een algemeen bekend probleem, dat jij dat probleem niet had dat kan zoals ik ook zeg...
Waarom denken mensen altijd meteen dat als zij geen probleem hebben dat iemand anders dat ook niet kan hebben? PCs bestaan uit vele onderdelen en de ene PC is de andere niet...

Het had trouwens vooral te maken met het toewijzen van een schijfletter aan de USB-stick. Tijdens de installatie ontdekte Microsoft dat de schijfletters na de upgrade niet meer klopte en hebben toen bedacht dat je niet meer van USB-stick kon installeren bij bepaalde configuraties...
Reageer
0Vinzz
@foxathome14 november 2019 20:32
Ah ik heb alleen schone installs gedaan via usb altijd, en upgraden met de media creation tool gedaan.
Reageer
0RicoK
15 november 2019 09:55
Gisterenavond mijn Surface Go 4GB/64GB voorzien van de optioneel gereed staande Win 10 1909 update. Verliep uiterst soepel en vlot.

En ook mijn werk laptop voorzien van de laatst beschikbaar gekomen Win 10 update. Alleen is dit dan wel 1809. ;)
Reageer
0YaGetShot
14 november 2019 12:55
Guys,, LTSC
Reageer
0Rolfie
@YaGetShot14 november 2019 14:45
Is alleen voor specifieke doeleinden gemaakt en niet direct voor normaal gebruik. Zitten ook best wel wat limitaties aan.
Reageer
0Rataplan_
@Rolfie14 november 2019 16:31
Limitaties kan breed geinterpreteerd worden. LTSB/LTSC is wat mij betreft de beste Windows 10 ooit. Geen store-crap, geen zinloze apps en minder bloat dan de reguliere (zelfs pro en enterprise!) versies. Wordt lang ondersteund en is bedoeld om stabiel te zijn. Laat dat nou nét zijn wat ik wil van een OS. Stabiel, en zo weinig mogelijk fratsen. Ik gebruik in de regel alleen een browser, notepad++, putty en mstsc.exe. Daar heb ik geen OS voor nodig vol met features waar ik nooit om gevraagd heb en nooit gebruik. Op mn laptop gebruik ik LTSC (vanuit mn bedrijf heb ik die licenties) en ik zeg nogmaals, wat mij betreft de beste Windows 10 versie ooit.
Reageer
0JapyDooge
@Rataplan_14 november 2019 17:38
Met veel gebruik van putty en RDP gaat mRemoteNG je misschien blij maken :)
Reageer
0Rolfie
@Rataplan_14 november 2019 18:02
Dat is een mogelijkheid onderdaad. Nadeel is, dat ook de laatste beveiligingstechniek er niet in zit verwerkt. Niet alle software wordt er op ondersteund. Niet altijd alle (nieuwste) hardware wordt er op ondersteund.

Maar inderdaad minder bloatware. Iets waar W10 heel erg last van heeft.
Reageer
0EwickeD
@Rolfie15 november 2019 09:39
Last van heeft?
Dat stoppen ze er toch echt zelf in.

Ik snap wat je wilt zeggen, maar woordkeuze doet vermoeden dat Microsoft hier in te beperkte mate controle over heeft.
Reageer
0foxathome
@Rataplan_14 november 2019 20:30
Mensen blij maken met een dode mus omdat het bij jou lekker draait? De nadelen vertel je niet...
Als normale mensen dit door zo'n onvolledige reactie van jou gaan gebruiken en daardoor veel minder veilig zijn, lekker dan...
Ik denk dat er voor vele miljoenen mensen ook gezegd kan worden dat bij hun WIndows 10 nog nooit problemen heeft gegeven, net zoals bij mij, dus waarom dan LTSB/LTSC?

ALS je dan iets ongebruikelijks gaat aanraden, vertel er dan veel meer over, dan weten mensen wat de voor EN nadelen zijn...
Reageer
0Rataplan_
@foxathome15 november 2019 07:51
Geef eens wat voorbeelden die niet volgens MS maar in de praktijk nadelig zijn aan ltsc.
Geen feature updates? Voordeel! (Voor mij)
Geen halfjaarlijkse update ronde en maar afwachten of we nog kunnen booten? Voordeel!
Lange ondersteuning voor wat betreft security updates? Voordeel!
Substantieel minder bloat? Voordeel!
Geen gebruik kunnen maken van evt nieuwe instructie sets bij nieuwe processen? Got me there. Nadeel. Als je fonkel nieuwe hardware hebt, kan LTSC niet de beste keuze zijn. In de regel werkt het trouwens gewoon, alleen niet met optimale performance afhankelijk van de applicaties die ie gebruikt. Daar zal ik met putty weinig last van hebben :-)

Gewoon een stabiele basis voor de normale, ouderwetse win32 apps. Met name dat ik niet elk jaar verrassingen heb wat er nú weer anders is vind ik ontzettend pré, zelfs al is het alleen cosmetisch. Hoe vaak heeft MS al aan dat start menu gesleuteld bijvoorbeeld? Het lijkt erop dat ze zelf nog steeds niet weten waar ze nou echt naar toe willen. Ik weet best dat de reguliere Windows releases ook te tweaken / uit te kleden zijn. En uiteraard te vergeten mbt updates. Maar dat kost me bij elke release weer een hoop tijd. Overal staan lijsten met allerlei nadelen om mensen af te schrikken LTSC te gebruiken. Ik vermoed dat dat met name is omdat al die bloat er niet inzit, geen store enz. Dat is nou juist wat MS groot wil krijgen maar ík wíl geen store. In de praktijk ben ik gewoon prima tevreden met LTSC, en ik mág het zakelijk gebruiken. Ik moet de eerste applicatie die niet werkt nog tegenkomen. En gewoon netjes elke maand mn security updates. En binnenkort zelfs weer gewoon Edge als Win32 applicatie beschikbaar!

Windows Server 2019 is min of meer hetzelfde. Geen store-ellende, geen bloat. Eigenlijk dus net LTSC. En daar is men wél content over. Ik snap niet wat iedereen tegen LTSC heeft.

Ik zie enkel voordelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 15 november 2019 08:07]

Reageer
0Carlos0_0
@YaGetShot14 november 2019 15:55
Moet je daar wel licentie voor hebben en die krijg je niet zo maar, ja illegaal draaien kan ook(Maar denk dat genoeg dat niet willen hier).
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

