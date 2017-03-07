Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 5 reacties
Bron: Mozilla Foundation, submitter: -Z-

Mozilla Firefox 2013 logo (75 pix)Mozilla heeft versie 52 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. Versie 52 voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor WebAssembly, een nieuwe standaard die bijvoorbeeld voor spelletjes en apps wordt gebruikt, zonder dat daar verder plugins voor nodig zijn. Verder wordt er nu een waarschuwing getoond op inlogpagina's die niet via een beveiligde verbinding aangeboden worden en kan Sync nu ook tabbladen van andere apparaten synchroniseren. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New
  • Added support for WebAssembly, an emerging standard that brings near-native performance to Web-based games, apps, and software libraries without the use of plugins.
  • Implemented the Strict Secure Cookies specification which forbids insecure HTTP sites from setting cookies with the "secure" attribute. In some cases, this will prevent an insecure site from setting a cookie with the same name as an existing "secure" cookie from the same base domain.
  • Added user warnings for non-secure HTTP pages with logins. Firefox now displays a “This connection is not secure” message when users click into the username and password fields on pages that don’t use HTTPS.
  • Enabled multi-process Firefox for Windows users with touch screens
  • Enhanced Sync to allow users to send and open tabs from one device to another.
Fixed
  • Various security fixes
  • Improved text input for third-party keyboard layouts on Windows. This will address some keyboard layouts that
    • have chained dead keys
    • input two or more characters with a non-printable key or a dead key sequence
    • input a character even when a dead key sequence failed to compose a character
Changed
  • Removed support for Netscape Plugin API (NPAPI) plugins other than Flash. Silverlight, Java, Acrobat and the like are no longer supported.
  • Display (but allow users to override) an “Untrusted Connection” error when encountering SHA-1 certificates that chain up to a root certificate included in Mozilla’s CA Certificate Program. (Note: Firefox continues to permit SHA-1 certificates that chain to manually imported root certificates.) Read more about the Mozilla Security Team’s plans to deprecate SHA-1
  • Improved experience for downloads:
    • Notification in the toolbar when a download fails
    • Larger buttons for canceling and restarting downloads
    • Removed Battery Status API to reduce fingerprinting of users by trackers
  • When not using Direct2D on Windows, Skia is used for content rendering
  • Migrated Firefox users on Windows XP and Windows Vista operating systems to the extended support release (ESR) version of Firefox.
Developer unresolved

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor OS X (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor OS X (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 52.0 voor OS X (Fries)

Firefox voor Windows 10

Versienummer 52.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (5)

-1505+11+20+30Ongemodereerd4
+1 NiLSPACE
7 maart 2017 19:05
Eindelijk worden NPAPI plugins uitgefaseerd. Nu nog alleen nog flash en het web is weer een stukje veiliger.
Reageer
0 Jeronim0
7 maart 2017 19:22
Is dit nu een ESR, opvolger van Firefox 45 ESR?
Reageer
0 Zidane007nl
@Jeronim07 maart 2017 19:32
Zo te zien wel: https://ftp.mozilla.org/pub/firefox/releases/52.0esr/. Op de download pagina bieden ze v45.8.0 nog aan.
Reageer
0 Canule
7 maart 2017 19:46
about:performance
Ik kan niet wachten op de introductie van multithreading op tabs, met het groeiend aantal ellendig zware en geregeld gare/geheugen lekkende pauper javascript bloated sites voor de weergave van een paar alinea's tekst tegenwoordig.
Maar zo wil de DSM van de Synology NAS ook nog wel eens na verloop van tijd(idle) erg veeleisend worden.
Reageer
0 remco8264
7 maart 2017 19:47
Klopt, deze versie is een ESR. En de ESR-versie ondersteunt nog wél NPAPI-plugins.
Reageer


