Versie 1.3.14 van Deluge is uitgekomen. Deze bittorrent-client is ontwikkeld door Zach Tibbitts en Alon Zakai, twee leden van het Ubuntu-forum. Naast versies voor de bekende Linux-distributies worden er ook Deluge-versies voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een bittorrent-client mag verwachten: bittorrent-protocol-encryptie, mainline dht, upnp, nat-pmp, µTorrent Peer Exchange en de mogelijkheid om het programma via een webbrowser op afstand te beheren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Core
UI
- #2889: Fixed 'Too many files open' errors.
- #2861: Added support for python-geoip for use with libtorrent 1.1.
- #2149: Fixed a single proxy entry being overwritten resulting in no proxy set.
GtkUI
- Added tracker_status translation to UIs.
WebUI
- #2901: Strip whitespace from infohash before checks.
- Add missed feature autofill infohash entry from clipboard.
ConsoleUI
- #1908: Backport bind interface option for server.
- Security: Fixed WebUI CSRF Vulnerability.
AutoAdd Plugin
- #2948 [Console] Fix decode error comparing non-ascii (str) torrent name.
- Fixes for splitting magnets from file.
- Remove duplicate magnet extension when splitting.