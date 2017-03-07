Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: Deluge, submitter: moeilijkenaam

Deluge logo (75 pix) Versie 1.3.14 van Deluge is uitgekomen. Deze bittorrent-client is ontwikkeld door Zach Tibbitts en Alon Zakai, twee leden van het Ubuntu-forum. Naast versies voor de bekende Linux-distributies worden er ook Deluge-versies voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een bittorrent-client mag verwachten: bittorrent-protocol-encryptie, mainline dht, upnp, nat-pmp, µTorrent Peer Exchange en de mogelijkheid om het programma via een webbrowser op afstand te beheren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Core
  • #2889: Fixed 'Too many files open' errors.
  • #2861: Added support for python-geoip for use with libtorrent 1.1.
  • #2149: Fixed a single proxy entry being overwritten resulting in no proxy set.
UI
  • Added tracker_status translation to UIs.
GtkUI
  • #2901: Strip whitespace from infohash before checks.
  • Add missed feature autofill infohash entry from clipboard.
WebUI
  • #1908: Backport bind interface option for server.
  • Security: Fixed WebUI CSRF Vulnerability.
ConsoleUI
  • #2948 [Console] Fix decode error comparing non-ascii (str) torrent name.
AutoAdd Plugin
  • Fixes for splitting magnets from file.
  • Remove duplicate magnet extension when splitting.

Deluge screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.3.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Deluge
Download http://dev.deluge-torrent.org/wiki/Download
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (0)
Vorig artikel

Update-historie

Meer historie
System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

Deluge geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*