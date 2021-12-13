Versie 2.0.4 van Deluge is uitgekomen. Deze bittorrent-client is ontwikkeld door Zach Tibbitts en Alon Zakai, twee leden van het Ubuntu-forum. Naast versies voor de bekende Linux-distributies worden er ook Deluge-versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS uitgebracht. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een bittorrent-client mag verwachten: bittorrent-protocol-encryptie, mainline dht, upnp, nat-pmp, µTorrent Peer Exchange en de mogelijkheid om het programma via een webbrowser op afstand te beheren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Packaging
Gtk UI
- Fix python optional setup.py requirements
Web UI
- Add detection of torrent URL on GTK UI focus
- Fix piecesbar crashing when enabled
- Remove num_blocks_cache_hits in stats
- Fix unhandled error with empty clipboard
- Add torrentdetails tabs position menu (#3441)
- Hide pygame community banner in console
- Fix cmp function for None types (#3309)
- Fix loading config with double-quotes in string
- Fix Status tab download speed and uploaded
Console UI
- Handle torrent add failures
- Add menu option to copy magnet URI
- Fix md5sums in torrent files breaking file listing (#3388)
- Add country flag alt/title for accessibility
Core
- Fix allowing use of windows-curses on Windows
- Fix hostlist status lookup errors
- Fix AttributeError setting config values
- Fix setting ‘Skip’ priority
Documentation
- Add workaround libtorrent 2.0 file_progress error
- Fix allow enabling any plugin Python version
- Export torrent get_magnet_uri method
- Fix loading magnet with resume_data and no metadata (#3478)
- Fix httpdownloader reencoding torrent file downloads (#3440)
- Fix lt listen_interfaces not comma-separated (#3337)
- Fix unable to remove magnet with delete_copies enabled (#3325)
- Fix Python 3.8 compatibility
- Fix loading config with double-quotes in string
- Fix pickle loading non-ascii state error (#3298)
- Fix creation of pidfile via command option
- Fix for peer.client UnicodeDecodeError
- Fix show_file unhandled dbus error
Stats plugin
- Add How-to guides about services.
Notifications plugin
- Fix constant session status key warnings
- Fix cairo error
Autoadd plugin
- Fix email KeyError with status name
- Fix unhandled TypeErrors on Python 3
Execute plugin
- Fix magnet missing applied labels
- Fix failing to run on Windows (#3439)