Versie 2.0.4 van Deluge is uitgekomen. Deze bittorrent-client is ontwikkeld door Zach Tibbitts en Alon Zakai, twee leden van het Ubuntu-forum. Naast versies voor de bekende Linux-distributies worden er ook Deluge-versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS uitgebracht. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een bittorrent-client mag verwachten: bittorrent-protocol-encryptie, mainline dht , upnp , nat-pmp , µTorrent Peer Exchange en de mogelijkheid om het programma via een webbrowser op afstand te beheren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Packaging Fix python optional setup.py requirements Gtk UI Add detection of torrent URL on GTK UI focus

Fix piecesbar crashing when enabled

Remove num_blocks_cache_hits in stats

Fix unhandled error with empty clipboard

Add torrentdetails tabs position menu (#3441)

Hide pygame community banner in console

Fix cmp function for None types (#3309)

Fix loading config with double-quotes in string

Fix Status tab download speed and uploaded Web UI Handle torrent add failures

Add menu option to copy magnet URI

Fix md5sums in torrent files breaking file listing (#3388)

Add country flag alt/title for accessibility Console UI Fix allowing use of windows-curses on Windows

Fix hostlist status lookup errors

Fix AttributeError setting config values

Fix setting ‘Skip’ priority Core Add workaround libtorrent 2.0 file_progress error

Fix allow enabling any plugin Python version

Export torrent get_magnet_uri method

Fix loading magnet with resume_data and no metadata (#3478)

Fix httpdownloader reencoding torrent file downloads (#3440)

Fix lt listen_interfaces not comma-separated (#3337)

Fix unable to remove magnet with delete_copies enabled (#3325)

Fix Python 3.8 compatibility

Fix loading config with double-quotes in string

Fix pickle loading non-ascii state error (#3298)

Fix creation of pidfile via command option

Fix for peer.client UnicodeDecodeError

Fix show_file unhandled dbus error Documentation Add How-to guides about services. Stats plugin Fix constant session status key warnings

Fix cairo error Notifications plugin Fix email KeyError with status name

Fix unhandled TypeErrors on Python 3 Autoadd plugin Fix magnet missing applied labels Execute plugin Fix failing to run on Windows (#3439)