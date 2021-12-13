Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Deluge 2.0.4

Deluge logo (79 pix) Versie 2.0.4 van Deluge is uitgekomen. Deze bittorrent-client is ontwikkeld door Zach Tibbitts en Alon Zakai, twee leden van het Ubuntu-forum. Naast versies voor de bekende Linux-distributies worden er ook Deluge-versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS uitgebracht. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een bittorrent-client mag verwachten: bittorrent-protocol-encryptie, mainline dht, upnp, nat-pmp, µTorrent Peer Exchange en de mogelijkheid om het programma via een webbrowser op afstand te beheren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Packaging
  • Fix python optional setup.py requirements
Gtk UI
  • Add detection of torrent URL on GTK UI focus
  • Fix piecesbar crashing when enabled
  • Remove num_blocks_cache_hits in stats
  • Fix unhandled error with empty clipboard
  • Add torrentdetails tabs position menu (#3441)
  • Hide pygame community banner in console
  • Fix cmp function for None types (#3309)
  • Fix loading config with double-quotes in string
  • Fix Status tab download speed and uploaded
Web UI
  • Handle torrent add failures
  • Add menu option to copy magnet URI
  • Fix md5sums in torrent files breaking file listing (#3388)
  • Add country flag alt/title for accessibility
Console UI
  • Fix allowing use of windows-curses on Windows
  • Fix hostlist status lookup errors
  • Fix AttributeError setting config values
  • Fix setting ‘Skip’ priority
Core
  • Add workaround libtorrent 2.0 file_progress error
  • Fix allow enabling any plugin Python version
  • Export torrent get_magnet_uri method
  • Fix loading magnet with resume_data and no metadata (#3478)
  • Fix httpdownloader reencoding torrent file downloads (#3440)
  • Fix lt listen_interfaces not comma-separated (#3337)
  • Fix unable to remove magnet with delete_copies enabled (#3325)
  • Fix Python 3.8 compatibility
  • Fix loading config with double-quotes in string
  • Fix pickle loading non-ascii state error (#3298)
  • Fix creation of pidfile via command option
  • Fix for peer.client UnicodeDecodeError
  • Fix show_file unhandled dbus error
Documentation
  • Add How-to guides about services.
Stats plugin
  • Fix constant session status key warnings
  • Fix cairo error
Notifications plugin
  • Fix email KeyError with status name
  • Fix unhandled TypeErrors on Python 3
Autoadd plugin
  • Fix magnet missing applied labels
Execute plugin
  • Fix failing to run on Windows (#3439)

Deluge screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Deluge
Download https://dev.deluge-torrent.org/wiki/Download
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

13-12-2021 • 04:49

Bron: Deluge

Reacties (11)

+1GekkePrutser
13 december 2021 05:26
Ooh nice nieuwe web interface. Toch maar eens updaten dan. Ik zit nog op 1.3.iets

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 13 december 2021 05:27]

+1Vyo
@GekkePrutser13 december 2021 05:47
Eh, ik dacht ook "yes, een update!" maar de 2.0 packages zijn niet voor Windows. De laatste release daarvoor is 1.3.15
+1GekkePrutser
@Vyo13 december 2021 05:50
Oh ik zit op Linux :) Mijn torrent VM dan.

Maar ik hoop dat ze op Windows ook snel komen!

Wel vreemd want in de changelog worden specifiek Windows dingen genoemd :?
+1IrBaboon79
@GekkePrutser13 december 2021 09:43
De windows installers voor de 2.x versies zijn ze al ~3 jaar aan het maken...er is wel een 'unofficial' installer maar zelf nog niet getest.

Ergens jammer; deluge is zo'n beetje de enige client die ik ken die (zonder al te veel geneuzel iig) als een service draait. Als iemand eventueel een alternatief kent: roept u maar :)
+1lenwar
@IrBaboon7913 december 2021 11:13
Transmission-bt is een no-nonsense bittorrent client die ook als daemon kan draaien.

Hij heeft een:
- qt interface (voor de 'reguliere' client)
- daemon (zodat je hem als service kan draaien)
- een webinterface (voor 'remote')
- CLI tools (voor als je er op een wat lompe manier tegenaan wil scripten, of voor als je dat gewoon fijner vindt)
+1Jester-NL
@lenwar13 december 2021 14:42
Ik draai Transmission (als een daemon) op mijn Freenas, en verbind vanaf iedere lokale machine met Transmission Remote GUI
+1dfury
@IrBaboon7913 december 2021 12:07
Als het een webinterface heeft zoals Transmission/qBittorrent/Taxati kun je het als een service draaien door middel van https://nssm.cc/, downloaden en de bestanden in de map van je torrent client.
Webinterface activeren en in de map de service installeren dmv: nssm install naam torrent client.
sc start naam torrent client.
NSSM is er ook via choco install nssm

[Reactie gewijzigd door dfury op 13 december 2021 12:09]

+1Skwydor
@GekkePrutser13 december 2021 07:26
Er zijn geen (officiele) (install) packages, wel source code.

https://deluge.readthedoc...html#alternative-installs

Due to move to GTK3 and Python 3 and problems with pyinstaller there are only community created installers available.
Check sticky topics in Windows Forum for latest updates.
For reference issue #3201 is tracking progress on an official installer.
+1freshy98
@Skwydor13 december 2021 08:29
Dat klinkt als "we maken brakke code die niet wil compileren dus zoek het zelf maar uit hoe je het doet".
+1Patriot
@Vyo13 december 2021 16:59
Er zijn unofficial builds verkrijgbaar op het forum: https://forum.deluge-torr...iewtopic.php?f=12&t=55776

Die werken als een tiet.
+1Ricofizz
@GekkePrutser14 december 2021 09:27
Overigens voor andere torrentclients is er de Flood Webinterface
Dit is op het moment nog in de experimentele fase voor Deluge maar kan voor de toekomst interresant zijn :)

