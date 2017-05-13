Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: Deluge

Deluge logo (75 pix) Versie 1.3.15 van Deluge is uitgekomen. Deze bittorrent-client is ontwikkeld door Zach Tibbitts en Alon Zakai, twee leden van het Ubuntu-forum. Naast versies voor de bekende Linux-distributies worden er ook Deluge-versies voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een bittorrent-client mag verwachten: bittorrent-protocol-encryptie, mainline dht, upnp, nat-pmp, µTorrent Peer Exchange en de mogelijkheid om het programma via een webbrowser op afstand te beheren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Network Proxy Settings:
  • Since libtorrent 0.16 there has only been a single proxy that applies to all types (Peer, web, etc.) so to prevent bugs with accidentally unsetting the proxy values Deluge now only sets a single proxy but mirrors the settings from peer type to the other proxy types for user display only to show that proxy is enabled for all connections. In the GTKUI this means that the other types are greyed out and will be unable to be set. This is a stopgap measure for 1.3 code and is properly fixed for 2.0 release.
Deluge WebUI:
  • Highly recommended to upgrade to this release as it contains a directory traversal security fix that once again has the real potential to compromise your machine.
Windows OS:
  • The dialog button locations will now be uniform across the application. A proper fix to copy the Windows OS button placement will be implemented for 2.x release. See #3012
  • There is a confirmed shutdown bug with the standalone client (classic mode) so before shutting down or logging off on Windows, either ensure Deluge is closed or run in thinclient mode. See #3011
Please see the ChangeLog and the ?'Revision Log' for the full list of changes.

Deluge screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.3.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Deluge
Download http://dev.deluge-torrent.org/wiki/Download
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (0)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Meer historie
System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

Deluge geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*