Versie 1.3.15 van Deluge is uitgekomen. Deze bittorrent-client is ontwikkeld door Zach Tibbitts en Alon Zakai, twee leden van het Ubuntu-forum. Naast versies voor de bekende Linux-distributies worden er ook Deluge-versies voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een bittorrent-client mag verwachten: bittorrent-protocol-encryptie, mainline dht, upnp, nat-pmp, µTorrent Peer Exchange en de mogelijkheid om het programma via een webbrowser op afstand te beheren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Network Proxy Settings:
Deluge WebUI:
- Since libtorrent 0.16 there has only been a single proxy that applies to all types (Peer, web, etc.) so to prevent bugs with accidentally unsetting the proxy values Deluge now only sets a single proxy but mirrors the settings from peer type to the other proxy types for user display only to show that proxy is enabled for all connections. In the GTKUI this means that the other types are greyed out and will be unable to be set. This is a stopgap measure for 1.3 code and is properly fixed for 2.0 release.
Windows OS:
- Highly recommended to upgrade to this release as it contains a directory traversal security fix that once again has the real potential to compromise your machine.
Please see the ChangeLog and the ?'Revision Log' for the full list of changes.
- The dialog button locations will now be uniform across the application. A proper fix to copy the Windows OS button placement will be implemented for 2.x release. See #3012
- There is a confirmed shutdown bug with the standalone client (classic mode) so before shutting down or logging off on Windows, either ensure Deluge is closed or run in thinclient mode. See #3011