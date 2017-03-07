Door Bart van Klaveren, dinsdag 7 maart 2017 10:24, 3 reacties • Feedback

Bron: MPC-HC Team, submitter: CriticalHit_NL

Na anderhalf jaar is er weer eens een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema verschenen. Deze kleine no-nonsense-mediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4 kan overweg met de meest gebruikte mediaformaten, want in de installatie zitten de LAV-codecs ingebakken. Verder in de interface naar smaak aan te passen, is er ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is het in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. In versie 1.7.11 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: