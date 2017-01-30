Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 30 januari 2017 20:10, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: DarkTable, submitter: moozzuzz

Versie 2.2.2 van het opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma Darktable is uitgebracht. Darktable is een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. Sinds versie 2.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: