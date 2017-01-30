Versie 2.2.2 van het opensource-raw-fotobewerkingsprogramma Darktable is uitgebracht. Darktable is een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. Sinds versie 2.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Darktable 2.2.2New features:
Bugfixes:
- color look up table module: include preset for helmholtz/kohlrausch monochrome
- Lens module: re-enable tiling
- Darkroom: fix some artefacts in the preview image (not the main view!)
- DNG decoder: support reading one more white balance encoding method
- Mac: display an error when too old OS version is detected
- Some documentation and tooltips updates
Base Support:
- Main view no longer grabs focus when mouse enters it. Prevents accidental catastrophic image rating loss.
- OSX: fix bauhaus slider popup keyboard input
- Don't write all XMP when detaching tag
- OSX: don't do PPD autodetection, gtk did their thing again.
- Don't show database lock popup when DBUS is used to start darktable
- Actually delete duplicate's XMP when deleting duplicated image
- Ignore UTF-8 BOM in GPX files
- Fix import of LR custom tone-curve
- Overwrite Xmp rating from raw when exporting
- Some memory leak fixes
- Lua: sync XMPs after some tag manipulations
- Explicitly link against math library
Noise Profiles:
- Canon PowerShot SX40 HS (dng)
- Fujifilm X-E2S
- Leica D-LUX (Typ 109) (4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 1:1)
- Leica X2 (dng)
- Nikon LS-5000 (dng)
- Nokia Lumia 1020 (dng)
- Panasonic DMC-GF6 (16:9, 3:2, 1:1)
- Pentax K-5 (dng)
- Pentax K-r (dng)
- Pentax K10D (dng)
- Sony ILCE-6500
- Fujifilm X-M1
- Leica X2
- Nikon Coolpix A
- Panasonic DMC-G8
- Panasonic DMC-G80
- Panasonic DMC-G81
- Panasonic DMC-G85
Darktable 2.2.1New features:
Bugfixes:
- Show a dialog window that tells when locking the database/library failed
- Ask before deleting history stack from lightable.
- preferences: make features that are not available (greyed out) more obvious
Base Support:
- Always cleanup undo list before entering darkroom view. Fixes crash when using undo after re-entering darkroom
- Darkroom: properly delete module instances. Fixes rare crashes after deleting second instance of module.
- Levels and tonecurve modules now also use 256 bins.
- Rawoverexposed module: fix visualization when a camera custom white balance preset is used
- Canon EOS M5