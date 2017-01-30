Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 1 reactie
Bron: DarkTable, submitter: moozzuzz

Darktable logo (75 pix) Versie 2.2.2 van het opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma Darktable is uitgebracht. Darktable is een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. Sinds versie 2.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Darktable 2.2.2

New features:
  • color look up table module: include preset for helmholtz/kohlrausch monochrome
  • Lens module: re-enable tiling
  • Darkroom: fix some artefacts in the preview image (not the main view!)
  • DNG decoder: support reading one more white balance encoding method
  • Mac: display an error when too old OS version is detected
  • Some documentation and tooltips updates
Bugfixes:
  • Main view no longer grabs focus when mouse enters it. Prevents accidental catastrophic image rating loss.
  • OSX: fix bauhaus slider popup keyboard input
  • Don't write all XMP when detaching tag
  • OSX: don't do PPD autodetection, gtk did their thing again.
  • Don't show database lock popup when DBUS is used to start darktable
  • Actually delete duplicate's XMP when deleting duplicated image
  • Ignore UTF-8 BOM in GPX files
  • Fix import of LR custom tone-curve
  • Overwrite Xmp rating from raw when exporting
  • Some memory leak fixes
  • Lua: sync XMPs after some tag manipulations
  • Explicitly link against math library
Base Support:
  • Canon PowerShot SX40 HS (dng)
  • Fujifilm X-E2S
  • Leica D-LUX (Typ 109) (4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 1:1)
  • Leica X2 (dng)
  • Nikon LS-5000 (dng)
  • Nokia Lumia 1020 (dng)
  • Panasonic DMC-GF6 (16:9, 3:2, 1:1)
  • Pentax K-5 (dng)
  • Pentax K-r (dng)
  • Pentax K10D (dng)
  • Sony ILCE-6500
Noise Profiles:
  • Fujifilm X-M1
  • Leica X2
  • Nikon Coolpix A
  • Panasonic DMC-G8
  • Panasonic DMC-G80
  • Panasonic DMC-G81
  • Panasonic DMC-G85

Darktable 2.2.1

New features:
  • Show a dialog window that tells when locking the database/library failed
  • Ask before deleting history stack from lightable.
  • preferences: make features that are not available (greyed out) more obvious
Bugfixes:
  • Always cleanup undo list before entering darkroom view. Fixes crash when using undo after re-entering darkroom
  • Darkroom: properly delete module instances. Fixes rare crashes after deleting second instance of module.
  • Levels and tonecurve modules now also use 256 bins.
  • Rawoverexposed module: fix visualization when a camera custom white balance preset is used
Base Support:
  • Canon EOS M5

Darktable screenshot (620 pix)

Design en multimedia

Gerelateerde producten

Darktable geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:2.2.2
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Linux, BSD, macOS
Website:DarkTable
Download:http://www.darktable.org/install/
Licentietype:GPL
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (1)

-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
0 pandit
30 januari 2017 20:36
Lijkt erg veel op Adobe's lichtroom, maar hoe verhoud dit programma zicht hiermee? lichtroom is een superprogramma , maar voor een amateur een beetje te prijzig.

En jammer dat er geen Windows versie van is, dan zou ik het wel willen proberen?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True